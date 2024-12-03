Kudelski Group
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix, AZ and Zhubei City, Taiwan, (December 3, 2024) - Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) and a world leader in digital security and IoT solutions, and PUFsecurity, a rising innovator with cutting-edge Secure OTP solutions based on Physically Unclonable Function (PUF) technology, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver advanced security solutions that address critical challenges in IoT, industrial, automotive, healthcare, AI, national security, and other highly-secure applications. This collaboration combines Kudelski IoT's extensive expertise in silicon security and cryptography with PUFsecurity's advanced PUF-based technology to establish a robust root of trust. It provides secure authentication, robust protection for critical assets, and defense against unauthorized access and counterfeit devices, while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.
With global regulatory demands on the rise, manufacturers of connected devices face heightened requirements to ensure robust security and data privacy. Europe's Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), the UK's Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) and the U.S.'s IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act all set clear expectations for secure authentication, tamper resistance, and data protection in connected device ecosystems.
The combination of the two companies' technologies provides an unprecedented level of chip security. PUFsecurity's hardware security solutions leverage natural silicon variations to create a PUF that provides unique device secrets and secures OTP storage, while the PUF-based TRNG enhances anti-tamper protection and offers flexibility as a secondary entropy source. Kudelski's comprehensive security IP offers a wide range of security services and accelerated cryptographic blocks including quantum-resistant cryptography, establishing a strong foundation of trust and securing the chipset throughout its lifecycle. Together, the two companies offer robust solutions that address evolving threats and cybersecurity standards across diverse applications, enhancing protection for connected devices.
"Partnering with PUFsecurity expands our semiconductor security portfolio to meet the rising demand for advanced security solutions," said Conor Ryan, VP of Product Management for Kudelski IoT. "Our Security IP portfolio, led by the KSE, together with PUFsecurity's PUF-secured OTP, offers comprehensive, end-to-end protection for any chipset. This synergy enhances IoT security while ensuring compliance with the most stringent regulatory environments, empowering companies to navigate both current and emerging threats."
"Our innovative approach to securing OTP through physical silicon characteristics, combined with Kudelski IoT's KSE Security IP portfolio, enables us to deliver comprehensive protection, even at advanced technology nodes," said Sam Chung, VP of Marketing at PUFsecurity. "By combining Kudelski IoT's extensive expertise in silicon security and cryptography with PUFsecurity's disruptive PUF-secured OTP solutions, this partnership delivers robust, scalable hardware root of trust solutions that effectively address critical IoT security challenges."
