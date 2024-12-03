Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A3DRXM | ISIN: CA8974711084 | Ticker-Symbol: VJ3
ACCESSWIRE
03.12.2024 22:50 Uhr
Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on December 31, 2024 (the "Meeting").

Due the postal strike, the Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") may not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Meeting Materials have been filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Instructions respecting voting can be obtained as outlined below.

The Company will provide copies of the Meeting Materials by email to each entitled shareholder who requests same while the strike is ongoing, at no charge. Shareholders can direct requests for copies of the Meeting Materials to Rana Vig, President, at the contact details below.

If you are a registered shareholder, please contact Rana Vig, President, at the contact details below to obtain your proxy form control number to cast your vote for the upcoming Meeting. If you hold shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly for a copy of the proxy form and instructions for voting.

The deadline for voting by proxy for the Meeting is 10:30 a.m. (Pacific time) on December 27, 2024.

For more information, visit www.troyminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Rana Vig | President and Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766
rana@ranavig.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Troy Minerals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
