Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Report Q3 2024 Financial Results and Operational Progress on December 10, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. to Report Q3 2024 Financial Results and Operational Progress on December 10, 2024


Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, December 04, 2024 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced that it will publish its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and provide a corporate update on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and webcast open to the public.


Conference call details
Date: December 10, 2024
Time: 3:00 pm CET / 9:00 am ET

The conference call will be available via phone and webcast.
The live audio webcast of the call will be available on Vivoryon's website at:
https://www.vivoryon.com/news-and-events/presentations-webcasts/

To join the conference call via phone, participants may pre-register and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call via the following website:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf0be17873ad0409b83edd4eedbe3b7ac

It is suggested participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid any delays in attendance.

###


About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by its passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, the Company strives to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. The Company leverages its in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. The Company has established a pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including Alzheimer's disease, inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, including of the kidney, and cancer. www.vivoryon.com


Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. The Company's results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, strategies or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.


For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.
Dr. Manuela Bader, Director IR & Communication
Email: IR@vivoryon.com

Media Contact
Trophic Communications
Valeria Fisher
Tel: +49 175 8041816
Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu

Attachment

  • 24-12-04_Q3 2024 NoR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5a7a4782-37ff-4da7-a3e6-7f7b7f4e6f01)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
