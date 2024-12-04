xSuite Group supports SAP's public cloud strategy New certification serves as a stepping stone for implementing modern, flexible and cloud-compatible SAP S/4HANA ERP

The Invoice Workflow and Supplier Portal products from xSuite Group are already being provided via the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). Moreover, the software manufacturer's xSuite Invoice has now been cleared for the new SAP Clean Core certification, making it the first solution of its kind to do so. This underscores the strong commitment of xSuite to implementing clean core strategies and facilitating future-proof migrations to SAP S/4HANA.

With the introduction of S/4HANA, SAP has changed its focus to cloud first and clean core, which is an operating approach where the SAP core is left largely untouched. Maintaining a clean core is essential to ensure stable and reliable operations while supporting flexibility and innovation at the same time. Customers who want to set up a customized SAP system without touching the clean core have the option of integrating additional products and in-house developments via the Business Technology Platform (BTP).

This is being driven by a new certification scheme: The previous certifications for SAP-integrated solutions "Integration with SAP S/4HANA" and "Integration with SAP NetWeaver" will be phased out and replaced by the new "Clean Core" certification as of 2025. This further emphasizes SAP's strategic shift toward the public cloud. SAP is positioning the S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition as a classic software-as-a-service offering that implements a standardized multi-tenant landscape, and xSuite Invoice is ideally suited to supporting this scenario.

Invoice Workflow in the Clean Core

The xSuite Group has supported SAP's cloud strategy from day one and is now reaffirming its dedication by obtaining Clean Core certification as one of the first manufacturers in their field. SAP SE has confirmed to xSuite Group that its xSuite Invoice product is certified via the BTP-EXT-CC (Build Cloud Extensions for Clean Core) SAP integration scenario. This makes the xSuite software solution the first application for automated incoming invoice processing in the Clean Core certification program. Consequently, it has already been added to the SAP Certified Solutions Directory. The certification is renewed annually. At the time the solution was certified on 8 Nov. 2024, only eight Clean Core certifications had been awarded in total.

Making the "Cloud First" Operating Model Future Proof

Matthias Lemenkühler, Chief Product Technology Officer (CPTO) at xSuite: "SAP has set its course toward the cloud, and xSuite is also fully committed to the forward-looking cloud-first operating model. We have already demonstrated this with the early provision of two of our software applications on SAP BTP and are now strengthening our claim by becoming the first manufacturer with a Clean Core-certified invoice workflow. For our customers, this means peace of mind when it comes to planning their future SAP landscape, regardless of which of SAP's currently available cloud scenarios they want to implement."

About xSuite

With offices in Europe, Asia, and the U.S., as well as ample experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,300 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

