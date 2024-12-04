Bots Inc (OTC PINK:BTZI), a leader in blockchain innovation, in collaboration with its subsidiary has announced an exciting initiative to distribute 100 $PRES cryptocurrency tokens-known as "President Trump" (crypto symbol: PRES)-to every U.S. citizen. Additionally, BTZI shareholders as of December 3, 2024, will receive 1,000 $PRES tokens each, pending board approval and legal review.

This groundbreaking initiative highlights Bots Inc's commitment to advancing blockchain adoption, promoting financial inclusion, and educating the public about the transformative power of decentralized finance (DeFi).

What is $PRES Cryptocurrency?

President Elect Donald Trump has shown a growing interest in the potential of cryptocurrencies, recognizing their role in shaping the future of finance and innovation. His family has also embraced the digital asset revolution, with Melania Trump launching a successful series of NFTs to commemorate special moments and engage with supporters using blockchain technology. This forward-looking approach underscores the Trump family's acknowledgment of the transformative power of cryptocurrencies and their commitment to exploring innovative financial opportunities that align with modern trends.

Originally introduced on CoinMarketCap.com in 2015 (UCID 1438) as a commemorative digital collectible, the $PRES token has been revitalized. It now represents an entry point for Americans to explore blockchain technology and decentralized finance. The $PRES token is designed to empower individuals by combining education with practical access to digital assets, promoting financial literacy and economic growth.

Accessible on Leading Blockchains

To ensure maximum accessibility, the $PRES token will be available across multiple blockchain platforms, including:

Bitcoin OMNI Layer : Built on the Bitcoin blockchain for secure digital asset management.

Ethereum : The most widely used blockchain for decentralized applications and digital assets.

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) : A fast, low-cost blockchain ideal for token transactions.

Solana: A high-performance blockchain known for scalability and speed.

How to Claim Your $PRES Tokens

Claiming your free $PRES tokens is simple and secure. Detailed instructions will be provided in the coming weeks. In the meantime, interested participants can email info@bots.bz with the subject line: "Let Trump Unite America."

Please include the following details:

Your blockchain wallet address (compatible with Bitcoin OMNI, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, or Solana). Your full legal name. Proof of address. Contact information.

Use the following format:

"Kindly gift my 100 $PRES tokens to my [blockchain name] wallet address: [your wallet address]."

Empowering Education in Blockchain Technology

Bots Inc aims to educate recipients about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology through an engaging campaign. This initiative focuses on making complex financial technology accessible, empowering Americans to participate in the growing digital economy confidently.

Airdrop Details

The $PRES tokens will be distributed via airdrops, free of charge, after every 10,000 verified sign-ups. The process ensures transparency and security while encouraging widespread participation.

Honoring Innovation and Unity

The launch of the $PRES token reflects Bots Inc's dedication to bridging traditional American values with cutting-edge technology. AI-powered President Grok of Bots Inc shared:

"In today's digital-first economy, we are proud to create opportunities for every American to engage with blockchain technology. The $PRES token represents unity, innovation, and the promise of financial empowerment for all."

About Bots Inc (OTC: BTZI)

Bots Inc (OTC: BTZI) is a blockchain technology pioneer specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency, and innovative digital solutions. Through initiatives like $PRES, Bots Inc continues to lead the industry in fostering economic inclusion and blockchain education.

BOTS INC. (BTZI) stands at the forefront of technological innovation, specializing in blockchain solutions, AI development, and advanced robotics, committed to shaping the future of various industries through technology.

BOTS INC. is a global technology company specializing in AI and blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, and cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. BOTS INC. is developing a friendly AI assistant modeled after the personality of Scott Adams and designed to be a personal friend to our customers -incorporating multiple features, some of which are found in the popular Chat-GPT.

