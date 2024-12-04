Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Appointment of CFO

Alset AI Ventures Inc.(TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:ALSCF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ)("Alset AI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Yan CPA, CA as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024.

About Jonathan Yan

Jonathan Yan, CPA, CA holds a Diploma in Accounting and a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Yan has 10 years of experience in audit and accounting for various private and publicly listed Canadian companies. Mr. Han was previously the Chief Financial Officer of Axcap Ventures Inc., Chief Financial Officer of Rua Gold Inc. (then known as First Uranium Resources Ltd.) from March 2023 to February 2024, Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Carmanah Minerals Corp. from December 2020 to January 2023, and Director of Ionic Brand Corp. between December 2020 and March 2022.

"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the Alset team," said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. "His extensive experience and strategic financial insight will be instrumental in supporting our growth and enhancing our financial operations."

"I am thrilled to join Alset AI Ventures and support the Company's ambitious vision in the AI and technology sectors," said Mr. Yan. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to build on Alset's solid financial foundation, optimize our reporting and governance practices, and drive forward our strategic objectives."

Stock Options and Restricted Stock Units

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain officers of the Company for the purchase of up to 3,020,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") and 2,036,000 restricted stock units (the "RSUs") pursuant to the Company's omnibus incentive plan. 127,500 Options vest on the date of grant; and 127,500 every three months thereafter and are exercisable into Shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a three (3) year term, expiring on November 18, 2027. 166,667 Options vest four months from the date of grant and another 166,667 vest each month thereafter until all such Options have vested and are exercisable into Shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per Share for a two (2) year term, expiring on November 18, 2026. 1,018,000 RSUs shall vest 12 months from the date of grant, 339,333 RSUs shall vest 15 months from date of grant; 339,333 RSUs shall vest 18 months from the date of grant; and 339,334 RSUs shall vest 21 months from the date of grant. The Options and RSUs grants are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Options, the RSUs and any Shares issued upon exercise thereof shall be subject to a hold period of four (4) months plus one (1) day from the date of grant.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

