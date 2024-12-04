The social commerce company in the food supplements and cosmetics sector presents report for Q3 2024

LR Health Beauty the leading digital social commerce company in Europe has published its quarterly report for Q3 2024 and was able to announce a confirmation of the growth trend. The company, which specializes in nutritional supplements and cosmetic products, increased its sales significantly by 7.2% to EUR 69.4 million in the third quarter. The high demand for the new decorative cosmetics line LR ZEITGARD Signature and the large influx of new sales partners thanks to the realignment of the career plan were the primary contributors to this result.

The company headquarters of LR Health Beauty in Ahlen, Germany. (Photo: Business Wire)

Launch of decorative cosmetics line supports growth trend

In October, LR Health Beauty expanded its product range to include the make-up line LR ZEITGARD Signature, whose launch has gone down as one of the most successful product launches in the company's history. This represents a seamless continuation of the successful market launches of the recent past.

It was clear to CEO and Spokesman of the Management Board, Dr. Andreas Laabs, that the new product solution would be very well received: "In recent years, we have increasingly noticed that our partners' desire for a first-class make-up line has grown. With LR ZEITGARD Signature, we are now responding to this need." The range, which consists of a total of 19 high-quality products, delivers an impressive performance to sales partners and customers with its combination of nourishing textures and innovative technologies.

Realignment of the career plan ensures an influx of sales partners

Furthermore, the significant increase in new sales partners and the successful, ongoing development of existing sales careers are contributing to the successful growth of the company based in the town of Ahlen. This development is due to the completed realignment of the career plan for sales partners. On the one hand, this offers the LR partnership greater security in building up its business and, on the other, creates more attractive incentives for the further development of its own independence.

LR Health Beauty prepares for future growth

With the new LR ZEITGARD Signature brand and the realignment of the career plan, the company is setting an important course for sustainable, profitable development in the future. LR is also preparing for future growth with the new logistics center at the company's Ahlen site, which was put into operation in October 2024. A state-of-the-art warehousing system ensures efficiency gains and improves scaling options. "This year, we have launched important initiatives that will take full effect in the coming year. Against this backdrop, we are well positioned to enjoy an even more successful year," reports Andreas Laabs.

The report for the third quarter of 2024 is available on the company's website at https://ir.lrworld.com/

LR Group

Following the motto "More quality for your life" the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia successfully produces and markets various high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products in 32 countries. As an attractive social commerce company, LR supports the personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. The holistic tool "LR neo" offers the international partnership all business-relevant key figures and information for their LR business in one dashboard.

LR has been firmly established on the market since 1985 as a "people business" company that focuses on people and personal advice. In times of changing working environments, the business model particularly appeals to those who are looking for more flexibility, a better work-life balance and greater financial independence.

The processing of Aloe Vera has been one of the core competencies of LR for more than 20 years. Only the valuable inside of the leaf is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has established one of the most modern Aloe Vera production sites for Aloe Vera Drinking Gels in Europe.

In autumn 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which supports deprived children and their families in many countries around the world efficiently and unbureaucratically in cooperation with local institutions. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please read our sustainability report.

LR currently has around 1,200 employees and hundreds of thousands of registered community members.

