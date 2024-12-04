WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) announced FDA 510(k) clearance of Persona SoluTion Porous Plasma Spray Femur, a total knee implant component offering an alternative for patients with sensitivities to bone cement and/or metal. Persona SoluTion PPS Femur will be commercially available in the U.S. in first quarter, 2025.Joe Urban, President, Knees at Zimmer Biomet, said: 'Persona SoluTion PPS Femur combines our latest advances in cementless fixation with decades of proprietary clinical expertise in developing novel materials and surface hardening processes.'The Persona SoluTion PPS Femur features a porous coating for cementless fixation and leverages a surface treatment designed to enhance wear performance.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX