Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) ("Belgravia Hartford" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering will consist of up to 16,666,666 Units. Each Unit will be priced at $0.03 per Unit, consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") in the capital of the Company. Each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one further Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.08 per Warrant Share for a period of 12-months following the Offering.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and general and administrative expenses.

The Company may pay cash finder's fees in connection with the Offering to certain qualified arm's-length finders of up to 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 12, 2024, or on any other date or dates as the Company may determine. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance.

The Company also annouces that Andy Le has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective December 4, 2024. Mr. Le, is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has been with the Company since 2017 as CFO of Belgravia Hartford Estates Corp., a subsidiary of Belgravia Hartford in the United States. This follows the resignation of Paul Kania as Chief Financial Officer. The board of directors of Belgravia thank Mr. Kania for his dedicated service and are pleased to confirm his continued support as a seasoned strategic advisor to the Company.

Belgravia has also appointed Ms. Jaclyn M. Rosenthal to the Advisory Board and as Director of Media Relations & Corporate Affairs. Ms. Rosenthal's significant rolodex in the tech-finance sector will be a key driver of the Company's new marketing strategy.

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO stated "as set out in our August 15 press release, Belgravia is focusing on innovate growth sectors and investigating current macro trends, for focused investment and monetization. The addition of Mr. Le as CFO is a great step forward due to his deep knowledge of the tech and finance sectors as well as his experience with the historical events and structure of the Company. The addition of Ms. Rosenthal with her caliber and experience to join Belgravia at this junction is an exciting shift.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the worldwide economy. The Company's focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing for completion of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated .

