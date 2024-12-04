Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

OpenTV files patent suit against Pinterest



04.12.2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST





Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - December 4th 2024 - The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, announced today that its OpenTV, Inc. subsidiary has filed a patent infringement suit against Pinterest, Inc. (Nasdaq: PINS) in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. Pinterest is a visual discovery engine for finding ideas and claims to have 537 million monthly active users worldwide. OpenTV's lawsuit alleges that Pinterest infringes four U.S. patents owned by OpenTV relating to core features of Pinterest's platform, including its delivery of video 'pins', marketing funnel and targeted advertising to its user base. Kudelski is represented by the law firm of Robins Kaplan, one of the nation's premier trial law firms, with more than 225 lawyers located in Bismarck, N.D.; Boston; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; New York; Silicon Valley; and Sioux Falls, S.D. The firm litigates, mediates, and arbitrates high-stakes, complex disputes, repeatedly earning national recognition.

About the Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in core digital security technologies and solutions for media, cybersecurity and IoT. The Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, Arizona, USA with a presence in over 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com Media contacts Marc Ausoni

Kudelski Group

Senior Vice President - Internal Audit and Investor Relations

+41 21 732 05 49

ir@nagra.com



Marc Demierre

Kudelski Group

Director Corporate Communications

+41 79 190 17 09

marc.demierre@nagra.com



End of Media Release

