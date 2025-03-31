Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Leading German operator looks to extend service reach, drive loyalty,

and increase access to personalized content through new service

capability for PŸUR TV

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX (AZ), USA - March 31, 2025 - NAGRAVISION , a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced that Tele Columbus , one of the leading fiber-optic network operators in Germany with a reach of three million households, has extended the scope of its recently launched hybrid cable and multiscreen offer, PŸUR TV , to include app support for mobile devices. Following the successful launch and migration of subscribers to the new solution, the new mobile apps are part of a planned service evolution aimed at enhancing consumer engagement and enabling a richer, more immersive, and high-performing viewing experience. PŸUR TV is powered by the NAGRAVISION SaaS-based OpenTV Platform and Security Services Platform tightly integrated with 3SS ' 3Ready app platform, XRoadMedia and SimplyTV. "We're excited to now complement our existing PŸUR TV service with app support for mobile devices as we continue to deliver on our vision of providing an outstanding entertainment experience for our subscribers," said Lars Lanske, Head of TV & On Demand Products at Tele Columbus. "Ensuring our subscribers have access to personalized entertainment at any time and on the device of their choice is central to our vision of enhancing traditional linear television, driving service growth and subscriber loyalty." The PŸUR solution, powered by OpenTV Platform, effectively addresses Tele Columbus' aggregation challenges, while 3SS' 3Ready Framework provides complementary technology that delivers a custom-designed and unified experience across hybrid set-top boxes and mobile devices. When these elements are further combined with AI-powered personalized content from XRoadMedia and enhanced metadata from SimplyTV, the result is a seamlessly integrated solution with an optimized feature-set that greatly enhances consumer satisfaction. "We congratulate Tele Columbus on the highly successful launch of their PŸUR TV service and are excited to help further enhance their next-generation service with support for mobile devices," said Morten Solbakken, Executive Vice President and COO of NAGRAVISION. "Together with our solution partners, we're helping to redefine multi-service consumer engagement and are looking forward to continuing to support Tele Columbus as their service grows." "We're excited to be helping Tele Columbus evolve their consumer offer," said Kai-Christian Borchers, Managing Director at 3SS. "Through our long-term partnership with NAGRAVISION, our powerful pre-integrated solution is delivering next generation viewing experiences that will enable Tele Columbus to achieve its business objectives while delighting its subscribers." NAGRAVISION's video streaming solutions help operators drive engagement, retention, and revenue. By enabling a comprehensive streaming ecosystem for service providers, they address critical business needs, effectively monetize content, and provide in-depth user behavior analysis. To learn more about how NAGRAVISION streaming solutions can enhance existing service offerings, visit https://nagra.vision/streaming-solutions/.



