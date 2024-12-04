Regulatory News:

ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancers through a unique fully automated solution for medical analysis laboratories, is proud to announce the launch of its new vision and strategy under the brand "ALIKO SCIENTIFIC" (www.alikoscientific.com). This pivotal development introduces a renewed corporate identity and business vision, marking the Group's transformation into a global hub for next-generation oncology diagnostics.

ALIKO SCIENTIFIC: A New Era for Cancer Diagnostics

Guided by the motto "Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics", ALIKO SCIENTIFIC embodies the Group's renewed vision and its commitment to revolutionize cancer detection and treatment. By integrating cutting-edge technologies with top scientific expertise, the Group aims at establishing itself as an international player of excellence, drawing on the acquisition of Hospitex in early 2024.

The new corporate identity, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC, draws inspiration from the ticker "ALIKO," under which Ikonisys SA is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext Growth Paris) and replaces Ikonisys SA. Through this new identity, the Company evolves into a corporate hub responsible for the strategic, financial, and operational management of innovative companies and technologies dedicated to oncology diagnostics.

The global cancer diagnostics market, valued at $136 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the next decade, reaching $324 billion by 20321. By leveraging the synergies between Ikonisys and Hospitex technologies, the Group is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth by offering integrated solutions rather than standalone products.

Business Vision

The acquisition of Hospitex International in 2024 marked a turning point for Ikonisys SA, strengthening its strategic position in oncology diagnostics. Under the ALIKO SCIENTIFIC brand, the Group is poised to become a global leader in next-generation cancer diagnostics, organized as follows:

ALIKO SCIENTIFIC: The corporate hub, coordinating R&D, business development and partnerships, financial activities and strategic acquisitions (www.alikoscientific.com);

The corporate hub, coordinating R&D, business development and partnerships, financial activities and strategic acquisitions (www.alikoscientific.com); Ikonisys: A leader in automated molecular cancer diagnostics offering advanced, highly precise microscopy imaging and AI-driven software solutions (www.ikonisys.com); and

Hospitex: A world class player in precision cytology, recognized for its innovative sample standardization technology (www.hospitex.com).

Strategy Focus

ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's growth strategy is built on three key pillars:

Product integration and development: Develop and integrate vertical products, services and technologies tailored to specific types of tumors. Global commercial expansion: Build a direct presence in key markets, either directly or through strategic partnerships. Technology Scouting: Identify and acquire additional innovative technologies to expand the proprietary range of oncology diagnostics solutions.

"We are entering an innovative phase in our history driven by a clear vision and a strong focus on growth," stated Francesco Trisolini, COO of ALIKO SCIENTIFIC. "Our ambition is to become a global player in the oncology diagnostics market by leveraging advanced technologies, top-tier medical expertise and industrial excellence."

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (IKONISYS SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFICis the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to oncology diagnostics. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange (Euronext Growth Paris) under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial, and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting technologies, resources, and investments to establish a global center of excellence.

For more information, visit the official website: www.alikoscientific.com.

