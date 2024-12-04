LIGHTON: Stabilization operations. -2

DJ LIGHTON: Stabilization operations.

LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for companies[1], has been notified by Portzamparc, acting as stabilizing agent in connection with the first admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris of LightOn's ordinary shares, that Portzamparc has carried out stabilization operations (as defined in Article 3.2(d) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")) of the following securities: Issuer: LightOn Securities: Ordinary shares with a par value of EUR 0.01 (ISIN: FR0013230950) Offering size: 1,150,000 ordinary shares (excluding the overallotment option) Offer price: EUR 10.35 per share Market: Euronext Growth Paris Stabilization Agent: Portzamparc BNP Paribas

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, LightOn, on the basis of the information provided by Portzamparc, is publishing in this press release the information relating to the stabilization activities carried out by Portzamparc as a Stabilization Agent between 26 November and December 4, 2024 (included):

Execution Intermediary Buy / Number of Average transaction Lowest / highest Aggregate amount Market date Sell shares price (in EUR) price (in EUR) (in EUR) 26/11/2024 Portzamparc Buy 3,937 10.35 10.35 / 10.35 40,747.95 Euronext Growth 27/11/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth 28/11/2024 Portzamparc Sell 3,937 20.82 20.6 / 21.06 81,986.45 Euronext Growth 29/11/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth 02/12/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth 03/12/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth 04/12/2024 Portzamparc Buy 0 0.00 0 0.00 Euronext Growth

The detailed list of operations is available on the LightOn website (https://investir.lighton.ai).

This press release is also issued on behalf of Portzamparc pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

About LightOn

Founded in 2016, LightOn has established itself as a leading European player in generative artificial intelligence technologies for companies. LightOn markets Paradigm, a turnkey generative AI software platform that enables advanced interaction with company data via personalisation, RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) and intelligent agent functionalities, optimising business productivity. LightOn's customers already include major accounts such as Région Ile-de-France, Safran, Groupama, Direction Générale des Finances Publiques, CNES and Verlingue. Since 2024, LightOn has also formed strategic partnerships with Orange Business and Hewlett Packard Enterprise to increase the volume of sales of its solutions via indirect channels.

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker code: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for the PEA and PEA PME schemes, and is certified as an 'Innovative Company' by Bpifrance.

For more information: https://www.lighton.ai

Contacts

[1] Frontier AI startups in Europe list | Dealroom.co

