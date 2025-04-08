DJ LIGHTON appoints Cécile Givron as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.

LIGHTON LIGHTON appoints Cécile Givron as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. 08-Apr-2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, April 8th 2025 LightOn appoints Cécile Givron as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for businesses, announces the appointment of Cécile Givron as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Graduate of Toulouse Business School and certified by ESSEC as an independent Board member, Cécile Givron brings over 25 years of experience in finance roles, including more than 15 years at Deloitte as an auditor, both in France and abroad. There, she supported French and international groups on complex issues related to consolidation, financial transformation, and regulatory compliance. She subsequently held senior finance positions in listed companies such as Deezer and Kindred Group, as well as private firms like ITWP (parent company of Toluna and Harris Interactive Europe), where she led multidisciplinary teams and drove key projects such as IPO, external growth and financial information. Her expertise in financial governance, performance management, and risk control will be a major asset in supporting LightOn through its next phases of growth. On this occasion, Igor Carron, CEO and co-founder of LightOn, stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Cécile to LightOn. Her extensive experience in audit and financial leadership, gained within international groups, will strengthen our organization at a pivotal moment in our journey. Her rigor, deep knowledge of regulated environments, and ability to structure finance functions will be invaluable in sustaining our growth." "We warmly thank Alexis Zeringer for his dedication and significant contribution, particularly to the success of our IPO, and we wish him all the best in his future projects." About LightOn Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai Contacts SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN LIGHTON Investor Relations invest@lighton.ai Benjamin LEHARI lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Media Relation Financial Media Relations Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

Regulatory filing PDF file

