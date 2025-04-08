Anzeige
Dow Jones News
08.04.2025 09:03 Uhr
LIGHTON appoints Cécile Givron as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON appoints Cécile Givron as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. 
08-Apr-2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Paris, April 8th 2025 
 
 
LightOn appoints Cécile Givron as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer 
 
LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for businesses, announces the appointment of Cécile Givron as Chief 
Financial and Administrative Officer. 

Graduate of Toulouse Business School and certified by ESSEC as an independent Board member, Cécile Givron brings over 
25 years of experience in finance roles, including more than 15 years at Deloitte as an auditor, both in France and 
abroad. There, she supported French and international groups on complex issues related to consolidation, financial 
transformation, and regulatory compliance. 

She subsequently held senior finance positions in listed companies such as Deezer and Kindred Group, as well as private 
firms like ITWP (parent company of Toluna and Harris Interactive Europe), where she led multidisciplinary teams and 
drove key projects such as IPO, external growth and financial information. 

Her expertise in financial governance, performance management, and risk control will be a major asset in supporting 
LightOn through its next phases of growth. 

On this occasion, Igor Carron, CEO and co-founder of LightOn, stated: 
"We are very pleased to welcome Cécile to LightOn. Her extensive experience in audit and financial leadership, gained 
within international groups, will strengthen our organization at a pivotal moment in our journey. Her rigor, deep 
knowledge of regulated environments, and ability to structure finance functions will be invaluable in sustaining our 
growth." 

"We warmly thank Alexis Zeringer for his dedication and significant contribution, particularly to the success of our 
IPO, and we wish him all the best in his future projects." 
 
About LightOn 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a 
pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI 
while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, 
offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data 
for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public 
services. 

LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and 
PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai 
 
Contacts 
                   SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
LIGHTON                Investor Relations 
invest@lighton.ai           Benjamin LEHARI 
                   lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
KALAMARI 
                   SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
Media Relation            Financial Media Relations 
Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20  jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: LIGHTON_PR_appointment 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2112866 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2112866 08-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2025 02:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
