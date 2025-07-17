DJ LIGHTON: LightOn Launches Its Sovereign and Secure Generative AI Offering for Higher Education in Partnership with ENS Paris-Saclay

LIGHTON LIGHTON: LightOn Launches Its Sovereign and Secure Generative AI Offering for Higher Education in Partnership with ENS Paris-Saclay 17-Jul-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Paris, July 17, 2025 LightOn Launches Its Sovereign and Secure Generative AI Offering for Higher Education in Partnership with ENS Paris-Saclay LightOn, a leading European provider of generative AI for enterprises and the public sector, is supporting the École normale supérieure Paris-Saclay (ENS Paris-Saclay) in deploying its Paradigm platform within a sovereign French cloud environment. This collaboration marks the launch of Paradigm Edu, LightOn's new offering tailored to the needs of higher education and research institutions. With this initiative, ENS Paris-Saclay aims to accelerate the exploration and adoption of concrete generative AI use cases across its administrative functions, while ensuring data security and confidentiality. The project aligns with national regulatory frameworks and meets the strict security requirements of public institutions. Thanks to Paradigm's secure architecture, ENS Paris-Saclay benefits from a dedicated infrastructure that includes both computing power and confidential data storage. This setup addresses the school's need for digital sovereignty and protection from extraterritorial risks, especially important as some of its projects involve data covered by France's PPST framework (Protection of the Nation's Scientific and Technical Potential). A Sovereign and Energy-Efficient AI, Designed for Performance and Cost Control Another key factor in choosing LightOn was its energy-efficient architecture, which minimizes computing resource usage while maintaining state-of-the-art performance. This approach reduces environmental impact, optimizes cost control, and enables a faster, more measurable return on investment, making a wide range of use cases more viable. An Operational AI for Higher Education As part of its digital modernization strategy, ENS Paris-Saclay chose a turnkey solution capable of interfacing with internal systems to streamline administrative processes. The Paradigm platform will be used by all administrative departments, including finance, human resources, facilities management, international relations, research support, communications, and IT. Initial use cases include AI assistants to facilitate access to internal procedures, generate summaries, analyze strategic documents, and structure meeting notes. Additional use cases are being explored, such as assistance for preparing grant proposals, data analysis, legal monitoring, and in a second phase, student-facing assistants to guide them through administrative tasks. A Collaboration Built on Complementarity "By choosing Paradigm, we found a reliable and sovereign technological solution, compatible with our internal systems and aligned with our environmental values. This collaboration allows us to concretely explore how generative AI can support the public sector while maintaining full control over our data and use cases" says Sylvain Pronteau, Deputy Director General for Strategy, Quality, and Projects at ENS Paris-Saclay. LightOn, whose founders come from the French academic world, designs solutions tailored to the specific needs of public sector organizations, with strong roots in the research ecosystem. "This partnership reflects our ambition to make generative AI genuinely accessible and useful to French higher education and research. By offering a platform connected to ENS Paris-Saclay's internal systems and deployed within a sovereign framework, LightOn enhances and supports the daily work of university teams," adds Igor Carron, CEO and co-founder of LightOn. About École normale supérieure Paris-Saclay ENS Paris-Saclay is a top-tier, multidisciplinary graduate school focused on research and higher education careers, with a strong emphasis on guiding students toward doctoral studies. Selective in its admissions, the school offers rigorous programs in fundamental sciences, humanities and social sciences, and engineering. It also offers original research-focused pathways in areas such as quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, creative research, and international lab immersion. Located on the Saclay Plateau, ENS Paris-Saclay is a founding member of Université Paris-Saclay, France's leading university-and coordinates the Graduate School for Research and Higher Education Professions. The school fulfills a public service mission to guide the best students toward academic careers and other high-expertise roles in both the public and private sectors. About LightOn Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneer in sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy AI at scale while ensuring full data confidentiality. LightOn's technology guarantees strategic independence and provides tailored solutions. The company also brings the capability to process large data volumes for industrial applications across finance, industry, healthcare, defense, and public services. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, Ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for the PEA and PEA PME tax-advantaged investment plans and is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. www.lighton.ai/en Contacts SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Investor Relations LIGHTON Benjamin LEHARI invest@lighton.ai lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN Financial Media Relations Relations médias Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2025 07 17 PR ENS Paris-Saclay ENG

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai ISIN: FR0013230950 Euronext Ticker: ALTAI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2170920 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2170920 17-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170920&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)