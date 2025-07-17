Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
LIGHTON: LightOn Launches Its Sovereign and Secure Generative AI Offering for Higher Education in Partnership with ENS Paris-Saclay

DJ LIGHTON: LightOn Launches Its Sovereign and Secure Generative AI Offering for Higher Education in Partnership with ENS Paris-Saclay 

LIGHTON 
LIGHTON: LightOn Launches Its Sovereign and Secure Generative AI Offering for Higher Education in Partnership with ENS 
Paris-Saclay 
17-Jul-2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press Release 
 
Paris, July 17, 2025 
 
  
 
LightOn Launches Its Sovereign and Secure Generative AI Offering for Higher Education in Partnership with ENS 
Paris-Saclay 
 
  
 
LightOn, a leading European provider of generative AI for enterprises and the public sector, is supporting the École 
normale supérieure Paris-Saclay (ENS Paris-Saclay) in deploying its Paradigm platform within a sovereign French cloud 
environment. This collaboration marks the launch of Paradigm Edu, LightOn's new offering tailored to the needs of 
higher education and research institutions. With this initiative, ENS Paris-Saclay aims to accelerate the exploration 
and adoption of concrete generative AI use cases across its administrative functions, while ensuring data security and 
confidentiality. The project aligns with national regulatory frameworks and meets the strict security requirements of 
public institutions. 
 
  
 
Thanks to Paradigm's secure architecture, ENS Paris-Saclay benefits from a dedicated infrastructure that includes both 
computing power and confidential data storage. This setup addresses the school's need for digital sovereignty and 
protection from extraterritorial risks, especially important as some of its projects involve data covered by France's 
PPST framework (Protection of the Nation's Scientific and Technical Potential). 
 
  
 
A Sovereign and Energy-Efficient AI, Designed for Performance and Cost Control 
 
Another key factor in choosing LightOn was its energy-efficient architecture, which minimizes computing resource usage 
while maintaining state-of-the-art performance. This approach reduces environmental impact, optimizes cost control, and 
enables a faster, more measurable return on investment, making a wide range of use cases more viable. 
 
  
 
An Operational AI for Higher Education 
 
As part of its digital modernization strategy, ENS Paris-Saclay chose a turnkey solution capable of interfacing with 
internal systems to streamline administrative processes. The Paradigm platform will be used by all administrative 
departments, including finance, human resources, facilities management, international relations, research support, 
communications, and IT. 
 
  
 
Initial use cases include AI assistants to facilitate access to internal procedures, generate summaries, analyze 
strategic documents, and structure meeting notes. Additional use cases are being explored, such as assistance for 
preparing grant proposals, data analysis, legal monitoring, and in a second phase, student-facing assistants to guide 
them through administrative tasks. 
 
  
 
A Collaboration Built on Complementarity 
 
"By choosing Paradigm, we found a reliable and sovereign technological solution, compatible with our internal systems 
and aligned with our environmental values. This collaboration allows us to concretely explore how generative AI can 
support the public sector while maintaining full control over our data and use cases" 
 
says Sylvain Pronteau, Deputy Director General for Strategy, Quality, and Projects at ENS Paris-Saclay. 
 
  
 
LightOn, whose founders come from the French academic world, designs solutions tailored to the specific needs of public 
sector organizations, with strong roots in the research ecosystem. 
 
  
 
"This partnership reflects our ambition to make generative AI genuinely accessible and useful to French higher 
education and research. By offering a platform connected to ENS Paris-Saclay's internal systems and deployed within a 
sovereign framework, LightOn enhances and supports the daily work of university teams," adds Igor Carron, CEO and 
co-founder of LightOn. 
 
  
 
About École normale supérieure Paris-Saclay 
 
ENS Paris-Saclay is a top-tier, multidisciplinary graduate school focused on research and higher education careers, 
with a strong emphasis on guiding students toward doctoral studies. Selective in its admissions, the school offers 
rigorous programs in fundamental sciences, humanities and social sciences, and engineering. It also offers original 
research-focused pathways in areas such as quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, creative research, and 
international lab immersion. 
 
  
 
Located on the Saclay Plateau, ENS Paris-Saclay is a founding member of Université Paris-Saclay, France's leading 
university-and coordinates the Graduate School for Research and Higher Education Professions. The school fulfills a 
public service mission to guide the best students toward academic careers and other high-expertise roles in both the 
public and private sectors. 
 
  
 
About LightOn 
 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneer 
in sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy AI at scale while ensuring full data 
confidentiality. LightOn's technology guarantees strategic independence and provides tailored solutions. The company 
also brings the capability to process large data volumes for industrial applications across finance, industry, 
healthcare, defense, and public services. 
 
  
 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, Ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company is eligible for the PEA 
and PEA PME tax-advantaged investment plans and is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
www.lighton.ai/en 
 
  
 
Contacts 
                     SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                     Investor Relations 
LIGHTON 
 
 
                     Benjamin LEHARI 
invest@lighton.ai 
 
 
                     lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
KALAMARI 
                     SEITOSEI--ACTIFIN 
                   Financial Media Relations 
Relations médias 
                   Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20 
                   jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
lighton@kalamari.agency

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2025 07 17 PR ENS Paris-Saclay ENG 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: ALTAI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2170920 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2170920 17-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170920&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
