LIGHTON LIGHTON announces coverage initiation of its stock by Portzamparc -BNP Paribas Group. 24-March-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Paris, March 24, 2025 LightOn announces coverage initiation of its stock by Portzamparc -BNP Paribas Group LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for businesses, announces today that Portzamparc -BNP Paribas Group has initiated coverage of its stock. Portzamparc -BNP Paribas Group began covering the stock with a study entitled "Integrating AI effectively within companies", published on 24 March 2025. In this study, Portzamparc -BNP Paribas Group recommended buying the stock, with a target price of EUR23.80. Next publication: FY 2024 results, on April 15, 2025, after market closing About LightOn Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public services. LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai Contacts SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN LIGHTON Investor Relations invest@lighton.ai Benjamin LEHARI lighton@seitosei-actifin.com KALAMARI SEITOSEI --ACTIFIN Media Relation Financial Media Relations Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20 jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com lighton@kalamari.agency

Language: English Company: LIGHTON 2 rue de la Bourse 75002 Paris France E-mail: contact@lighton.ai Internet: www.lighton.ai ISIN: FR0013230950 Euronext Ticker: AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases

