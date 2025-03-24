Anzeige
WKN: A40V1B | ISIN: FR0013230950 | Ticker-Symbol: I63
Tradegate
24.03.25
09:38 Uhr
21,100 Euro
+0,820
+4,04 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,60021,38018:46
20,80021,20018:44
LIGHTON announces coverage initiation of its stock by Portzamparc -BNP Paribas Group.

24-March-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Paris, March 24, 2025 
 
LightOn announces coverage initiation of its stock by Portzamparc -BNP Paribas Group 
 
LightOn, a leading European player in generative AI for businesses, announces today that Portzamparc -BNP Paribas Group 
has initiated coverage of its stock. 
Portzamparc -BNP Paribas Group began covering the stock with a study entitled "Integrating AI effectively within 
companies", published on 24 March 2025. In this study, Portzamparc -BNP Paribas Group recommended buying the stock, 
with a target price of EUR23.80. 
 
Next publication: FY 2024 results, on April 15, 2025, after market closing 
 
About LightOn 
Founded in 2016 in Paris and the first European generative AI company listed on Euronext Growth, LightOn is a 
pioneering player in the field of sovereign GenAI. Its Paradigm platform enables organizations to deploy large-scale AI 
while ensuring the confidentiality of their data. LightOn's technology ensures essential strategic independence, 
offering tailored solutions. This technological mastery is accompanied by the ability to process large volumes of data 
for industrial uses, with applications in various sectors such as finance, industry, health, defense, and public 
services. 
LightOn is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR0013230950, ticker: ALTAI-FR). The company qualifies for PEA and 
PEA PME investment plans and is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To learn more: https://www.lighton.ai 
 
Contacts 
                   SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
LIGHTON                Investor Relations 
invest@lighton.ai           Benjamin LEHARI 
                   lighton@seitosei-actifin.com 
KALAMARI 
                   SEITOSEI  --ACTIFIN 
Media Relation            Financial Media Relations 
Camille Bernisson - +33 7 64 44 14 49 Jennifer JULLIA - +33 6 47 97 54 87 
Maroua Derdega - +33 7 63 77 73 20  jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
lighton@kalamari.agency

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: LIGHTON_PR_Coverage_initiation_Portzamparc_final 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     LIGHTON 
         2 rue de la Bourse 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@lighton.ai 
Internet:    www.lighton.ai 
ISIN:      FR0013230950 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2105366 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2105366 24-March-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2025 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
