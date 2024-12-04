Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta Awarded Contracts to Develop Retail and F&B Concessions for 11+ years in JFK International Airport's Terminal 8



04.12.2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST





On the heels of its recent contract win in JFK Terminal 6, Avolta will create a travel experience revolution in Terminal 8 through concepts that bring the world-renowned culture and flavor of New York City to the heart of the terminal through iconic culinary experiences, locally inspired retail, and hybrid concepts. The combined value of Avolta's T6 and T8 wins corresponds to around +3% increase to the company's revenue in the region. Avolta, leading global travel experience player (SIX: AVOL) has announced its newest contract wins in North America amid a wave of strategic business growth in 2024, signing multiple agreements to develop concessions space at John F. Kennedy International Airport's (JFK) Terminal 8, across retail and food & beverage (F&B). Avolta will develop numerous retail and F&B concessions as part of The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's USD 125-million commercial redevelopment of the terminal in partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports and American Airlines. "JFK is undergoing a historic transformation, and Avolta is honored to join the Port Authority, URW, and American Airlines, to drive a travel experience revolution in Terminal 8 that leverages our North American leadership in travel retail and travel food and beverage. New York City offers a sense of place and an experience unlike any other in the world and its diverse culinary scene and shopping set a global standard. We are delighted to capture that magic and soon share it with the millions of travelers who pass through T8." said Avolta's CEO and President for North America, Steve Johnson. "It is an exciting time for Avolta, as we cement our future at the new JFK through our new contracts in Terminals 6 and 8, adding around 3% of incremental revenues in our North America region once fully developed - confirming our outlook for continued growth and the potential in our market," said Avolta CEO, Xavier Rossinyol. "This is a testament to the strength of our business and with thanks to the dedication of our great teams in North America." JFK Terminal 8 is expected to exceed 7 million enplanements in 2025, with the percentage of international customers projected at 64%. In food & beverage, Avolta's HMSHost will bring two of New York City's most famous culinary experiences to a U.S. airport for the first time: Eataly and Momofuku. Eataly will offer travelers a taste of the Italian lifestyle through a full-service restaurant serving authentic Italian dishes, a wine bar, and a hybrid café featuring Grab & Go items, coffee, and a curated retail selection. Peach Palace by Momofuku, a new concept developed for JFK T8 by chef David Chang, will serve an Asian-American menu that strikes the perfect balance between the familiar and the unexpected. In duty-paid retail, Avolta's Hudson will open five Hudson travel convenience stores; iPorte, offering travelers their favorite tech brands, with the opportunity to test products before purchasing them; and Dear NYC, a locally inspired shop that will feature specially curated collections that represent the city through products from local makers and entrepreneurs. For further information:



