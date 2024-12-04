Securitas Technology is Pioneering Sustainability Within the Security Sector

Leading by example on climate action

Securitas Technology, a division of Securitas AB, has made remarkable strides in its sustainability initiatives, solidifying its position as a leading force in the security, health, and safety technology sectors. Recently, Securitas AB was recognized as one of the top climate leaders among the 200 largest suppliers to the U.S. government, highlighting its dedication to creating a safer and more environmentally conscious future.

Pioneering Sustainable Practices Within the Security Sector

The U.S. government has introduced a new federal supplier climate scorecard designed to highlight organizations that excel in climate action. Securitas is proud to be one of only 40 suppliers to meet all four climate action benchmarks set by this initiative. This recognition reflects the company's unwavering commitment to sustainability and underscores the proactive steps Securitas is taking to mitigate our climate impact and drive meaningful progress.

"As the world's second-largest commercial electronic security company, we take our leadership role in seeing a different world seriously, and this is just the start of our journey," said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO, Securitas Technology. "This recognition is a key milestone in our sustainability journey to innovate solutions that serve to protect our clients and the environment alike."

In December 2023, Securitas marked a historic achievement by becoming the first global security solutions company to have its climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). This validation confirms the company's leading commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030, in line with the Paris Agreement's target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Notably, Securitas Technology unveiled its groundbreaking Sustainability Initiative at this year's Global Security Exchange (GSX), setting a new standard within the electronic security industry. This initiative demonstrates the company's commitment to reducing environmental impact while continuing to deliver world-class security solutions to its clients.

Securitas Technology is pioneering sustainable practices within the security and safety sectors, encouraging businesses and communities around the globe to see a different world and join the effort.

"Achieving a more sustainable future requires collective action, and sustainability is increasingly at the forefront of our clients' priorities," declared Byerly. "We are proud to step out and lead the industry to be more environmentally responsible, alongside our committed technology partners who have provided essential data for this important endeavor."

About Securitas Technology

Securitas Technology, part of Securitas, is a world-leading provider of integrated security solutions that protect, connect, and optimize businesses of all types and sizes. More than 13,000 colleagues in 40 countries are focused daily on our purpose to help make your world a safer place and our commitment to deliver an unparalleled client experience. With clients at the heart of all we do, our people, knowledge, and technology power our connected ecosystem of health, safety, and security solutions.

About Securitas

Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. Nine decades of deep experience means we see what others miss. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, combined with an innovative, holistic approach, we're transforming the security industry. With approximately 341,000 employees in 44 markets, we see a different world and create sustainable value for our clients by protecting what matters most - their people and assets.

