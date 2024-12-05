BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. has recalled Marketside branded Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices possibly made with recalled whole cucumbers supplied by SunFed Produce, LLC due to the potential for Salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Administration.The Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores, were available at 34 Walmart stores located in Texas.Rio Rico, Arizona -based SunFed Produce recently initiated a recall of its whole cucumbers after the FDA notified that they were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 and November 15.Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Meanwhile, infection with Salmonella in rare circumstances can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.Walmart's recall involves Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices with average unit weight of 1.5lbs, UPC/PLU of 62969, and all date codes up to 12/1/2024.Consumers are asked to throw out or destroy the impacted products or return to the point of purchase. They are also urged to clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination.Earlier this week, Baloian Farms of Arizona Co., Inc. called back all sizes of whole fresh American cucumbers because of possible health risks due to Salmonella. Further, Wadena, Minnesota -based Russ Davis Wholesale called back multiple products that contained recalled cucumbers from Baloian Farms.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX