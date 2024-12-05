Solidcore Resources plc ("Solidcore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of directors have approved construction of the Ertis POX (EPOX), which will become Central Asia's first hub for large-scale high-tech refractory concentrate processing.
"We move forward with the full-scale construction of Ertis POX, a cornerstone project for our growth strategy and de-risking the Company's operations. The feasibility study confirmed EPOX's ability to create significant value for the Company while accruing economic and social benefits to Kazakhstan. With Board approval, all-level government support and Solidcore's highly experienced project team we are confident in our ability to complete this transformational project successfully", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.
STRATEGIC RATIONALE
PROJECT OVERVIEW
PROJECT DEVELOPMENT
EPOX construction will be managed by the team of highly-skilled professionals who were previously responsible for the successful execution of the previous Company's POX construction project, which employs identical technology and flowsheet. This significantly eliminates the execution risk of the project. The project team is based at the Company's HQ in Astana and project office in Pavlodar.
The Company has already made substantial progress in preparation for construction:
Major future milestones include:
SUSTAINABLITY
About Solidcore
Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project in Kazakhstan.
Enquiries
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
