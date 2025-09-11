

"H1 2025 results reflected weaker sales due to the temporary delays in third-party processing of Kyzyl concentrate. With this issue now largely addressed, we anticipate a recovery in profitability and cash flows in H2 2025. As previously disclosed, this year's production will still be partially constrained by accumulated concentrate inventories and is expected to come below the initial guidance, with a corresponding negative impact on costs. We remain focused on meeting our revised targets and executing our strategic priorities, including the start of the full-scale construction of the Ertis POX and progressing the Syrymbet project", said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc, commenting on the results. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS The results for H1 2024 exclude those from the discontinued Russian segment of our business, which was divested in March 2024 and is categorised as a discontinued operation in the accompanying prior year financial statements. In H1 2025, revenue decreased by 54% year-on-year (y-o-y), totalling US$ 325 million (H1 2024: US$ 704 million) as a deferral of the Kyzyl concentrate sales fully offset positive gold price dynamics.

Toll-treatment at the Amursk POX and third-party sales stabilised in July 2025, therefore the Company expects to release most of the accumulated c. 200 Koz of gold in concentrate by the year end. As a result, the Company expects revenue to be materially weighted towards H2 2025.

Full-year production guidance is forecasted to be 420 Koz (reduced from 470 Koz) as a part of the accumulated concentrate stockpiles will be carried forward into 2026.

The Company's total cash costs (TCC)[1] were US$ 1,458/GE oz, up 52% y-o-y, reflecting the spread of costs over a smaller number of ounces sold and domestic inflationary pressures. For the full year, TCC are expected to decline to the upper edge of the US$ 1,000-1,100/GE oz guidance range as the sales ramp-up in H2 2025.

All-in sustaining cash costs (AISC)1 amounted to US$ 2,201/GE oz, a y-o-y increase of 72%, driven by the same factors which impacted TCC dynamics as well as an increase in sustaining CAPEX, attributable to higher capitalised stripping volumes and the renewal of the mining fleet at Komar. Full-year AISC is expected to be within the revised guidance range of US$ 1,450-1,550/GE oz, up from the original US$ 1,350-1,450/GE oz primarily due to a stronger-than-budgeted Kazakhstani tenge exchange rate in H1 2025 and lower projected sales at Kyzyl.

Driven by the negative revenue and costs dynamics, Adjusted EBITDA1 for the reporting period decreased by 56% y-o-y to US$ 152 million (H1 2024: US$ 346 million), with the Adjusted EBITDA margin of 47% (H1 2024: 49%).

Underlying net earnings1 declined to US$ 101 million (H1 2024: US$ 243 million), and net earnings[2] declined to US$ 85 million (H1 2024: US$ 238 million).

Capital expenditure (CAPEX) increased by 19% y-o-y to US$ 128 million[3] due to the start of the Ertis POX construction. The Company reiterates its full-year CAPEX guidance of US$ 300 million.

Net operating cash outflow was US$ 86 million (H1 2024: net inflow of US$ 344 million) reflecting the concentrate inventories accumulation and lower Adjusted EBITDA. The Company generated negative free cash flow1 of US$ 220 million (H1 2024: positive US$ 240 million). Free cash flow is expected to be significantly positive in the second half of the year due to the working capital release and the Company expects this will fully compensate for the negative result in H1.

Net cash declined to US$ 143 million as of 30 June 2025 (US$ 374 million at year-end 2024). Despite that, the liquidity position remains strong with US$ 351 million in cash on the balance sheet and US$ 139 million of undrawn credit lines. In July 2025, the Company signed a new credit facility agreement with ING for up to US$ 100 million which is expected to replace some of the maturing debt facilities. Financial highlights [4] H1 2025 H1 2024[5] Change Revenue, US$m 325 704 -54% Total cash cost[6], US$ /GE oz 1,458 960 +52% All-in sustaining cash cost3, US$ /GE oz 2,201 1,281 +72% Adjusted EBITDA3, US$m 152 346 -56% Average realised gold price[7], US$ /oz 3,161 2,267 +39% Net earnings, US$m 85 238 -64% Underlying net earnings3, US$m 101 243 -58% Return on Assets3, % 11% 14% -17% Return on Equity (underlying)3, % 7% 14% -50% Basic earnings per share, US$ 0.18 0.50 -64% Underlying EPS3, US$ 0.21 0.51 -59% Net (cash)/debt3, US$m (143) (357) -60% Net (cash)/debt / Adjusted EBITDA (0.28x) (0.61x) -55% Cash flows from continuing operations Net operating cash flow, US$m (86) 344 N/M[8] Capital expenditure, US$m (128) (107) +19% Free cash flow3, US$m (220) 240 N/M Free cash flow post-M&A3, US$m (235) 25 N/M Cash flows, total on continuing and discontinued operations Free cash flow3, US$m (220) 262 N/M Net cash outflow on disposal of Russian business, US$m - (215) N/M Free cash flow post-M&A3, US$m (235) 47 N/M

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS No fatal accidents or lost time injuries were recorded among the Company's employees and contractors during H1 2025 (consistent with 2024), reflecting our continued commitment to safety.

H1 GE output declined by 51% y-o-y to 123 Koz, primarily due to delays in Kyzyl concentrate processing at Amursk POX. Processing at Amursk POX resumed in late Q2 2025, with additional batches dispatched to China and a third-party smelter in Kazakhstan. With a portion of the stockpiles expected to be carried forward to 2026, full-year 2025 GE production is now forecast at 420 Koz, down from the original 470 Koz by 11%.

In Q2 2025, the Company continued to advance the Ertis POX project, a key initiative to strengthen operational resilience and reduce reliance on third parties for concentrate processing. On-site activities are progressing according to plan, with the main focus on the completion of foundations for the autoclave storage. The autoclave was delivered to the river port in Pavlodar and unloaded onto the shore. The transportation of the autoclave to site is expected before the year's end. The Company is undertaking an independent environmental and social impact assessment in accordance with its own corporate ESG policies and high international standards. H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Production, GE Koz[9] 123 252 -51% Kyzyl 47 169 -72% Varvara 76 83 -9% Safety LTIFR[10] 0 0 - Fatalities 0 0 -

TABLE OF CONTENTS Financial review Principal risks and uncertainties Going concern Directors' responsibility statement Report on Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Financial statements Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Alternative Performance Measures FINANCIAL REVIEW market summary Gold price and demand momentum In H1 2025, the gold price continued its strong performance, climbing over 30% since the beginning of the year, and 41% y-o-y to US$ 3,284/oz as of 30 June 2025, reflecting markets' unease over geopolitical tensions, medium-term recession risk and uncertain global trade policy. The all-time high during H1 2025 of US$ 3,426/oz was reached in April 2025. The average LBMA gold price for H1 2025 was US$ 3,067/oz - an increase of 39% y-o-y. Demand for gold (excluding OTC) for H1 2025 increased by 13% y-o-y to 2,385 tonnes. So far, in 2025, the key pillars of strong demand were elevated investment, particularly in ETFs, due to gold's safe-haven attributes. Global trade policy uncertainty and continuous global geopolitical tensions created strong inflow momentum into gold-backed ETFs, driving holdings in H1 to 397 tonnes - the strongest half-year performance since 2020. Global jewellery consumption in H1 fell by 18% y-o-y to 724 tonnes on the back of persistent weakness from the biggest markets - China and India. Sharp increase in local gold prices negatively impacted consumer confidence and affordability driving demand close to the lows seen at the time of the COVID outbreak in 2020. Central banks, which usually accumulate gold for strategic purposes, demonstrated their sensitivity to the elevated price level. Although the overall demand remained healthy, gold accumulation slowed by 21% y-o-y to 415 tonnes. The National Bank of Kazakhstan reported a 21 tonnes increase in gold reserves, holding a total of 306 tonnes. Gold demand in the technology sector remained strong at 159 tonnes with a slight drop of 1% y-o-y mainly due to uncertainty over US tariffs. Total H1 2025 gold supply remained largely stable at 2,423 tonnes, compared to 2,397 tonnes in H1 2024. Foreign exchange The Company's revenues are denominated in the US dollars, while the majority of the Company's operating costs are denominated in the local currency, the Kazakhstani tenge (KZT). As a result, changes in exchange rates have an impact on the Company's financial results and performance. In H1 2025, the Kazakhstani tenge exchange rate performed stronger than the Company's budget level and averaged 512 KZT/US$, down 14% y-o-y (H1 2024: 449 KZT/US$). Weak performance was mainly due to the elevated domestic inflation of 11.8% and lower oil prices stemming from global trade uncertainty and oversupply. Revenue SALES VOLUMES H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Gold, Koz 102 317 -68% Gold equivalent sold[11], Koz 104 321 -68%

Sales by metal (US$m unless otherwise stated) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Volume variance Price variance Gold 318 694 -54% (472) 96 Average realised price[12] US$/oz 3,161 2,267 +39% Average LBMA price US$/oz 3,067 2,203 +39% Share of revenues % 98% 99% Other metals 7 10 -30% Share of revenues % 2% 1% Total revenue 325 704 -54% (477) 97

In H1 2025, revenue dropped by 54% y-o-y as a result of temporary delays in Kyzyl concentrate toll-processing at the Amursk POX and related deferral of sales. The Company's average realised price for gold was US$ 3,161/oz in H1 2025, up 39% from US$ 2,267/oz in H1 2024, and 3% above the average market price of US$ 3,067/oz. Revenue, US$m Gold equivalent sold, Koz OPERATION H1 2025 H1 2024 Change H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Kyzyl 74 456 -84% 24 207 -88% Varvara 251 189 +33% 80 85 -5% Corporate and other[13] - 59 N/A - 29 N/A Total revenue 325 704 -54% 104 321 -68%

Sales decreased by 68% y-o-y due to the temporary sales lag at Kyzyl (see above). Sales at Varvara declined marginally on the back of the planned decrease in Komar and third-party ore grades, with the revenue recording a 33% y-o-y increase to US$ 251 million, driven by higher gold prices during the period. Cost of sales (US$m) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change On-mine costs 90 81 +11% Smelting costs 54 58 -7% Purchase of ore and concentrates from third parties 48 59 -19% Mining tax 64 43 +49% Cash operating costs 256 241 +6% Depreciation and depletion of operating assets 48 49 -2% Costs of production 304 290 +5% Change in metal inventories (149) 67 N/M Idle capacities and abnormal production costs 0 1 N/M Total cost of sales 155 358 -57%

CASH OPERATING COST STRUCTURE H1 2025 H1 2024 US$m Share US$m Share Services 70 27% 68 28% Consumables and spare parts 52 20% 48 20% Labour 21 8% 21 9% Mining tax 64 25% 43 18% Purchase of ore from third parties 48 19% 59 24% Other expenses 1 1% 2 1% Total cash operating cost 256 100% 241 100%

The total cost of sales in H1 2025 decreased by 57% to US$ 155 million, reflecting a volume-based decrease in sales (-68% in gold equivalent terms) and related change in metal inventories of US$ 149 million. At the same time, cost of production was up by 5% to US$ 304 million, driven by local inflation and price-driven increase in mining tax. The cost of services and cost of consumables and spare parts were up 3% and 8% y-o-y respectively mostly due to the local inflation which was partially offset by the Kazakhstani tenge exchange rate depreciation. The cost of labour within cash operating costs was on par with H1 2024, as the inflation-linked increase in tenge denominated salaries was balanced by the KZT depreciation. The 19% y-o-y decrease in purchases of third-party ore was driven by the third-party ore grade reduction at the Varvara flotation circuit. Mining tax increased by 49% y-o-y, driven by the significant increase in average realised prices. Depreciation and depletion were largely stable at US$ 48 million. General, administrative and selling expenses (US$m) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Labour 21 22 -5% Share-based compensation - 2 -100% Services 7 5 +40% Depreciation 1 1 N/A Other 5 5 N/A Total general, administrative and selling expenses 34 35 -3%

General, administrative and selling expenses decreased marginally y-o-y to US$ 34 million as the effect from the tenge depreciation and suspension of the share-based compensation plan compensated for an increase in services expenses. Other operating expenses (US$m) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Social payments 7 10 -30% Exploration expenses - 2 N/A Taxes, other than income tax 4 4 N/A Other (income)/expenses, net (2) 3 -N/M Total other operating expenses 9 19 -53%

Other operating expenses decreased to US$ 9 million due to a combination of reasons, including lower social payments under annual memorandums with regional administrations and lower exploration expenses. TOTAL Cash costs[14] In H1 2025, total cash costs per GE ounce sold (TCC) were US$ 1,458/GE oz, up 52% y-o-y. Deferral of the Kyzyl sales, resulting in the spread of costs over a smaller number of ounces sold, combined with domestic inflation had an overall negative impact on the unit cost levels. For the full year, TCC are expected to decline to the upper edge of the US$ 1,000-1,100/GE oz guidance range as the sales will ramp-up in H2 2025. The table below summarises major factors that have affected the Company's TCC and AISC y-o-y dynamics: RECONCILIATION OF TCC AND AISC MOVEMENTS TCC, US$/GE oz Change AISC, US$/GE oz Change Cost per GE ounce H1 2024 960 1,281 Decrease of Kyzyl volume and change in sales structure 419 +44% 555 +43% Domestic inflation 85 +9% 113 +9% Mining tax change 9 +1% 9 +1% Sustaining capex change - 0% 350 +27% KZT rate change (64) -7% (81) -6% Other 49 +5% 21 +2% Cost per GE ounce H1 2025 1,458 +52% 2,248 +75%

Total cash cost by segment/operation Cash cost per GE oz, US$/GE oz Gold equivalent sold, Koz OPERATION H1 2025 H1 2024 Change H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Kyzyl 1,179 799 +47% 24 207 -88% Varvara 1,543 1,353 +14% 80 85 -5% Total Company TCC 1,458 960 +52% 104 292 -64% Kyzyl's TCC were at US$ 1,179/GE oz, up 47% y-o-y due to the delays in concentrate processing at the Amursk POX and associated deferral of sales. Varvara's TCC stood at US$ 1,543/GE oz, a y-o-y increase of 14%, on the back of a planned decrease in Komar and third-party ore grades, which resulted in lower sales volumes. ALL-IN SUSTAINING AND all-in cash costs[15] All-in sustaining cash costs (AIS?) increased by 72% y-o-y to US$ 2,201/GE oz driven by the same factors which impacted TCC dynamics as well as an increase in sustaining CAPEX attributable to renewal of the mining fleet and higher capitalised stripping at Komar. All-in sustaining cash costs by segment/operation (US$/GE oz) OPERATION H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Kyzyl 1,772 1,015 +75% Varvara 2,125 1,745 +22% Total AISC 2,201 1,281 +72%

RECONCILIATION OF ALL-IN COSTS[16] Total, US$m US$/GE oz H1 2025 H1 2024 Change H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, depletion and write-down of inventory to net realisable value (Note 2 of interim condensed financial statements) 131 246 -47% 1,260 840 +50% adjusted for: Idle capacities - (1) N/A - (3) N/A Treatment charges deductions reclassification to cost of sales 4 18 -77% 35 60 -42% SGA expenses, excluding depreciation, amortisation and share-based compensation (Note 2 of interim condensed financial statements) 17 18 -6% 163 62 N/M Total cash costs 152 281 -46% 1,458 961 +52% SGA expenses for corporate and other segment and other operating expenses 23 33 -30% 221 112 +97% Capital expenditure excluding development projects 38 36 +6% 368 123 N/M Capitalised stripping 16 25 -37% 154 86 +79% All-in sustaining cash costs 229 375 -39% 2,201 1,281 +72% Finance costs (net) (10) (1) N/M (96) (4) N/M Capitalised interest 1 1 +22% 10 3 N/M Income tax expense/(benefit) 33 49 -33% 318 167 +90% After-tax all-in cash costs 253 423 -40% 2,433 1,446 +68% Capital expenditure for development projects 74 46 +63% 712 159 N/M SGA and other expenses for development assets 1 0 N/A 10 1 N/A All-in costs 328 469 -30% 3,154 1,605 +97%

Adjusted EBITDA[17] and EBITDA margin (US$m) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Profit for the period 85 238 -64% Net finance income (10) (1) N/M Income tax expense 33 49 -33% Depreciation and depletion 25 52 -52% EBITDA 133 338 -61% Change in fair value of deferred consideration liability 11 - N/A Net foreign exchange loss 8 6 +33% Share-based compensation - 2 N/A Adjusted EBITDA 152 346 -56% Adjusted EBITDA margin 47% 49% -2% Adjusted EBITDA per GE oz 1,462 1,077 +36%

Adjusted EBITDA by segment/operation (US$m) OPERATION H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Varvara 125 70 +77% Kyzyl 44 294 -85% Attributable corporate and other costs (17) (18) -7% Total Adjusted EBITDA 152 346 -56%

In H1 2025, Adjusted EBITDA was US$ 152 million, down 56% y-o-y, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 47%, mostly reflecting the decrease in gold equivalent sold stemming from the temporary sales lag at Kyzyl. At Varvara, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 77% to US$ 125 million driven by higher gold prices. Other income statement items In H1 2025, Solidcore recorded a net foreign exchange loss of US$ 8 million (H1 2024: US$ 6 million). The Company does not use any hedging instruments for managing foreign exchange risk, other than a natural hedge arising from the fact that the majority of the Company's revenue is denominated or calculated in US dollars. Income tax expense for H1 2025 was US$ 33 million (H1 2024: US$ 49 million). The decrease was mainly attributable to a decline in operating profit as described above. Net earnings, earnings per share and dividends The Company recorded net profit of US$ 85 million in H1 2025 versus US$ 238 million in H1 2024. The underlying net earnings attributable to the shareholders of the parent were US$ 101 million, compared to US$ 243 million in H1 2024. Reconciliation of underlying net earnings[18] (US$m) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Profit for the financial period attributable to the shareholders of the Parent 85 238 -64% Foreign exchange loss 8 6 +33% Change in fair value of deferred consideration liability 11 - N/A Tax effect on change in fair value of deferred consideration (2) - N/A Tax effect on foreign exchange loss (1) (1) -47% Underlying net earnings 101 243 -58%

Basic earnings per share (EPS) was US$ 0.18 (H1 2024: US$ 0.50), underlying basic EPS[19] was US$ 0.21 (H1 2024: US$ 0.51). Capital expenditurE[20] (US$m) Sustaining Development Capitalised stripping Total H1 2025 Total H1 2024 Ertis POX - 63 - 63 46 Kyzyl 9 - 1 10 33 Varvara 29 - 15 44 28 Corporate and other - 11 - 11 - Total capital expenditure 38 74 16 128 107

Total capital expenditure increased by 19% y-o-y to US$ 128[21] million in H1 2025. The increase is mainly related to the development of the Ertis POX project. Capital expenditure excluding capitalised stripping costs, was US$ 112 million in H1 2025 (H1 2024: US$ 82 million). The major capital expenditure items in H1 2025 were as follows: Development projects Capital expenditure of US$ 63 million was related to the commencement of full-scale construction of the Ertis POX facility.

Corporate and other expenditure mainly included investments in solar and gas pistol plant projects at Varvara. Stay-in-business sustaining CAPEX at operating assets At Kyzyl, capital expenditure in H1 2025 comprised US$ 9 million, mainly represented by scheduled technical and mining fleet upgrades.

At Varvara, capital expenditure of US$ 29 million was mainly related to the mining fleet renewal at Komar. Capital stripping was down to US$ 16 million (H1 2024: US$ 25 million) mainly due to the planned depletion of the Kyzyl open pit. Cash flows Cash flows include amounts of discontinued operations in H1 2024 as required by IFRS 5, unless otherwise stated. (US$m) H1 2025 H1 2024 Change Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 75 350 -79% Changes in working capital (161) 167 N/M Total operating cash flows (86) 517 N/M Continuing operations (86) 344 N/M Discontinued operations - 173 N/A Capital expenditure (128) (174) -26% Net cash outflow on acquisition of financial assets (15) - N/A Net cash outflow on disposal of subsidiaries - (215) N/A Other (6) (81) N/M Investing cash flows (149) (470) -68% Continuing operations (149) (104) +43% Discontinued operations - (366) N/A Financing cash flows Net changes in gross debt (116) (100) +16% Repayments of principal under lease liabilities - (1) N/A Total financing cash flows (116) (101) +15% Continuing operations (116) (96) +21% Discontinued operations - (5) N/A Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (351) (54) N/M Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 696 842 -17% Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6 (27) -122% Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 351 761 -54%

Total cash and cash equivalents contracted compared to H1 2024 and comprised US$ 351 million, affected by the following items: Operating cash outflow of US$ 86 million on the back of concentrate inventories accumulation and the Adjusted EBITDA decrease discussed above;

Capital expenditure of US$ 128 million;

US$ 15 million outflow related to acquisition of 10.7% stake in Besshoky project; and

US$ 116 million net decrease in gross debt. Besshoky copper-porphyry deposit in Karaganda region is the flagship asset in the Bai Tau Minerals' (BTM) exploration portfolio. The project is currently progressing with an active drilling campaign and ongoing geological and technological studies. A mineral resource estimate is anticipated in the first half of 2026, with Solidcore expected to make a final investment decision in the second half of 2026. Earlier in 2024, Solidcore established a strategic partnership with BTM, providing a US$96 million loan facility to accelerate exploration and development of copper and gold projects across Kazakhstan. The loan is secured by a pledge of interest in BTM's assets and includes rights that allow Solidcore preferential access to future ownership opportunities within BTM's portfolio. balance sheet, Liquidity and funding NET DEBT (US$m) 30-Jun-25 31-Dec-24 Change Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 105 179 -41% Long-term debt 103 143 -28% Gross debt 208 322 -35% Less: cash and cash equivalents 351 696 -50% Net (cash)/debt (143) (374) -62% Adjusted EBITDA 152 712 -79% Net (cash)/debt / Adjusted EBITDA[22] (0.28x) (0.53x) -47%

The Company's Net cash position declined by 62% to US$ 143 million as of 30 June 2025, representing a Net cash/Adjusted EBITDA (over the last 12 months) ratio of negative 0.28x. As at 30 June 2025, the proportion of long-term borrowings to total borrowings was 50% (31 December 2023: 44%). The Company had US$ 139 million (31 December 2024: US$ 100 million) of available undrawn facilities. The weighted-average effective cost of debt in H1 2025 increased to 5.3% (H1 2024: 4.5%) due to repayment of historical debt facilities which were secured at more favourable rates. 99% of available cash balance of US$ 351 million is denominated in hard currency. The Company is confident in its ability to repay its existing borrowings as they fall due. INVENTORY Inventory levels increased by US$ 150 million to US$ 369 million at the end of H1 2025. (US$m) 30 June 2025 Change H1 2025 31 Dec 2024 Metal in circuit 217 +144 73 Ore stock piles 87 +4 83 Doré 7 -1 8 Consumables and spare parts 58 +3 55 Total inventory 369 +150 219

Payable metals in inventory accumulated at 30 June 2025 were as follows: (GE Koz) 30 June 2025 Change H1 2025 31 Dec 2024 Metal in circuit 258 +173 85 Ore stock piles 160 -13 173 Doré 4 -2 6 Total inventory 422 +158 264

Metal in circuit level increased by 173 Koz to 258 Koz for the H1 2025, mostly comprising of Kyzyl concentrate and work-in-progress material accumulated due to processing delays at the Amursk POX. 2025 YEAR-END outlook With a portion of the concentrate inventory processing expected to be carried forward to 2026, full-year 2025 GE production is now forecast at 420 Koz, down from the original 470 Koz by 11%. TCC is expected to be at the upper end of the previously announced guidance range of US$ 1,000-1,100/GE oz. AISC guidance has been revised to US$ 1,450-1,550/GE oz, up from the original US$ 1,350-1,450/GE oz, primarily due to a stronger-than-budgeted tenge exchange rate in H1 2025 and lower projected production output at Kyzyl. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES There are several potential risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the Company's performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company are categorised as follows: Operational risks: Production risk Construction and development risk Supply chain risk Exploration risk

Sustainability risks: Health and safety risk Environmental risk Human capital risk

Political and social risks: Legal and compliance risk Political risk Taxation risk

Financial risks: Market risk Currency risk Liquidity risk

A detailed explanation of these risks and uncertainties can be found on pages 94 to 101 of the 2024 annual report which is available at https://www.solidcore-resources.com/en/ . The Board has acknowledged the concentrate sales deferral at Kyzyl and evaluated its impact on the revised production guidance and the Group's financial and liquidity position. It was further noted that the Group assumes it has successfully adapted its sales routes, ensuring that net cash flows generated remain accessible within the Group; however, there can be no assurance that similar disruptions will not occur in the future. The Board also noted that the Group remains focused on advancing the full-scale construction of the Ertis POX, which is expected to reduce reliance on third-party concentrate offtake over the medium term. The directors note that, aside from this matter, the principal risks and uncertainties are largely unchanged from those set out in the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024 and continue to apply to the Company for the remaining six months of the 2025 financial year. Further updates will be presented in the full annual financial report for 2025. GOING CONCERN In assessing its going concern status, the Company has taken account of its financial position, anticipated future trading performance, its borrowings and other available credit facilities, its forecast compliance with covenants on those borrowings and capital expenditure commitments and plans. As part of the going concern assessment, the Group evaluated the impact of the revised production guidance, which has been reduced by 11% from 470 Koz to 420 Koz due to accumulated concentrate stockpiles at Kyzyl expected to be carried into 2026. The Group concluded that this adjustment will not have a material impact on its liquidity position or its ability to meet financial obligations. The Group is projected to maintain a substantial cash balance at year-end. Furthermore, the Group assumes that it has successfully adapted its sales routes and supply chain, ensuring that net cash flows generated will remain accessible within the Group. With the planned release of inventories and a projected increase in sales during the second half of the year, the Group anticipates generating significant positive free cash flow and maintaining a net cash position for the full year. In a stress scenario - incorporating simultaneous declines in gold and silver prices, a strengthening of the Kazakhstani tenge, and sales delays related to the deferral of Kyzyl sales - the Group's income and profits would be adversely affected. As such, this does not represent the Group's 'best estimate' forecast, but was considered in the Group's assessment of going concern. However, as of the reporting date, the Group holds US$ 351 million in cash and US$ 139 million in undrawn credit facilities. When combined with forecasted net cash flows under this stress scenario, these resources are deemed sufficient to meet the Group's financial obligations as they fall due over the next 12 months. No breaches of borrowing covenant requirements are expected under these conditions. The Group remains confident in its ability to settle obligations on time and has contingency plans in place, including potential reductions in production volumes and variable mining costs, as well as scaling back or deferring non-essential and non-committed capital expenditures where necessary. The Board is satisfied that the Company's forecasts and projections, having taken account of reasonably possible changes in trading performance, show that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least the next 12 months from the date of this report and that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT Directors are responsible for the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of Solidcore Resources plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), which comprise the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June 2025, and the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended 30 June 2025, in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34, Interim Financial Reporting. In preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial statements, directors are responsible for: properly selecting and applying accounting policies;

presenting information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

providing additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRSs are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Group's consolidated financial position and financial performance; and

making an assessment of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Directors also are responsible for: designing, implementing and maintaining an effective and sound system of internal controls throughout the Group;

maintaining adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the consolidated financial position of the Group, and which enable them to ensure that the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group comply with IAS 34;

taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the Group; and

preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 10 September 2025 and signed on its behalf by Omar Bahram Chairman of the Board of Directors Vitaly Nesis Group Chief Executive Officer



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT Period ended Period ended Note 30 June 2025 30 June 20241 US$m US$m Continuing operations Revenue 3 325 704 Cost of sales 4 (155) (358) Gross profit 170 346 General, administrative and selling expenses 8 (34) (35) Other operating expenses, net 9 (9) (19) Operating profit 127 292 Foreign exchange loss, net (8) (6) Change in fair value of financial instruments 18 (11) - Finance income 20 18 10 Finance costs 10 (8) (9) Profit before income tax from continuing operations 118 287 Income tax 11 (33) (49) Profit for the period from continuing operations 85 238 Discontinued operations[23] Net loss from discontinued operations - (2,045) Net profit/(loss) 85 (1,807) Profit/(Loss)for the period attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Parent 85 (1,807) 85 (1,807) Earnings per share for continuing operations (US$) Basic 12 0.18 0.50 Diluted 12 0.18 0.50 Loss per share for discontinued operations (US$) Basic 12 - (4.32) Diluted 12 - (4.32) Earnings/(Loss) per share for continuing and discontinued operations (US$) Basic 12 0.18 (3.81) Diluted 12 0.18 (3.81)



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Period ended Period ended Note 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 US$m US$m Profit/(loss) for the period 85 (1,807) Other comprehensive income, net of income tax 8 924 Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Effect of translation to presentation currency 10 (55) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Fair value loss arising on hedging instruments during period (2) (1) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations - (4) Currency translation recycling on disposal of foreign operation[24] - 984 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 93 (883) Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period attributable to: 93 (883) Equity shareholders of the Parent 93 (883)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Note 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Assets US$m US$m Property, plant and equipment 13 901 819 Right-of-use assets 1 2 Investments in associates and joint ventures 80 80 Non-current inventories 14 39 41 Non-current accounts receivable 15 127 129 Non-current financial assets at fair value 18 18 5 Deferred tax assets 5 5 Total non-current assets 1,171 1,081 Current inventories 14 330 178 Prepayments to suppliers 31 34 Income tax prepaid 40 12 VAT receivable 50 42 Trade and other receivables 15 67 26 Cash and cash equivalents 20 351 696 Total current assets 869 988 Total assets 2,040 2,069 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Non-current borrowings 16 (103) (143) Deferred consideration liabilities 20 (28) (16) Non-current provisions (37) (40) Non-current lease liabilities - (2) Deferred tax liabilities (48) (47) Total non-current liabilities (216) (248) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (62) (68) Current borrowings 16 (105) (179) Income tax payable - (25) Current provisions (7) (2) Other taxes payable (41) (31) Current lease liabilities (1) (1) Total current liabilities (216) (306) Total liabilities (432) (554) NET ASSETS 1,608 1,515 Share capital 12 14 14 Share premium 12 2,436 2,436 Share-based compensation reserve 12 - 4 Cash flow hedging reserve 3 5 Translation reserve (1,278) (1,288) Retained earnings 433 344 Total equity 1,608 1,515 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (2,040) (2,069) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Period ended Period ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024[25] Note US$m US$m Net cash (used in)/generated by operating activities 20 (86) 517 Relating to: Continuing operations (86) 344 Discontinued operations - 173 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (128) (174) Net cash outflow on acquisition of financial assets 18 (15) - Net cash outflow on disposal of subsidiaries - (215) Net cash outflow on asset acquisitions - (6) Loans advanced (15) (78) Repayment of loans provided 9 3 Net cash used in investing activities (149) (470) Relating to: Continuing operations (149) (104) Discontinued operations - (366) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings obtained 20 21 359 Repayments of borrowings 20 (137) (459) Repayments of principal under lease liabilities 20 - (1) Net cash used in financing activities (116) (101) Relating to: Continuing operations (116) (96) Discontinued operations - (5) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (351) (54) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 20 696 842 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6 (27) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period 20 351 761



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Note Share capital Share premium Share-based compensation reserve Cash flow hedging reserve Translation reserve Retained earnings Total equity US$m US$m US$m US$m US$m US$m US$m Balance at 1 January 2024 (audited) 14 2,436 33 8 (2,063) 1,825 2,253 Loss for the financial period - - - (1,807) (1,807) Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of income tax - (1) 925 - 924 Total comprehensive income/(loss) - - - (1) 925 (1,807) (883) Share-based compensation 2 - - - 2 Transfer to retained earnings (31) - - 31 - Balance at 30 June 2024 (unaudited) 14 2,436 4 7 (1,138) 49 1,372 Balance at 1 January 2025 (audited) 14 2,436 4 5 (1,288) 344 1,515 Profit for the financial period - - - 85 85 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of income tax - (2) 10 - 8 Total comprehensive income/(loss) - - - (2) 10 85 93 Transfer to retained earnings 12 (4) - - 4 - Balance at 30 June 2025 (unaudited) 14 2,436 - 3 (1,278) 433 1,608





NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS GENERAL Solidcore Resources (the Group) is a leading gold producer based in Kazakhstan and listed on Astana International Exchange (AIX). Solidcore Resources plc (the "Company") is the ultimate parent entity of Solidcore Resources and is incorporated in Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Kazakhstan. Significant subsidiaries As of 30 June 2025 the Company held the following significant mining and production subsidiaries: Effective interest held, % Name of subsidiary Deposits and production facilities Segment Country of incorporation 30 June

2025 31 December 2024 Varvarinskoye JSC Varvara Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 100 100 Bakyrchik Mining Venture LLC Kyzyl Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 100 100 Komarovskoye Mining Company LLC Komar Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 100 100 Ertis Hydrometallurgical Plant LLC Ertis POX Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 100 100

The Company also holds a 55% interest in the joint venture Tin One ("Syrymbet").

Basis of presentation The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. They should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in the 2024 Annual Report of Solidcore Resources plc and its subsidiaries ("2024 Annual Report") available at https://www.solidcore-resources.com .

Accounting policies These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention as modified by the revaluation of certain financial instruments measured at fair value. The accounting policies and methods of computation applied are consistent with those adopted and disclosed in the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, with the exception of new accounting pronouncements, which became effective on 1 January 2025 and have been adopted by the Group. The adoption of these new accounting pronouncements has not had a significant impact on the accounting policies, methods of computation or presentation applied by the Group. New accounting standards and amendments Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are either applicable in the current year or not mandatory for the current period. One amendment applies for the first time in 2025, but does not have an impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group. Lack of exchangeability - Amendments to IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates specifies how an entity should assess whether a currency is exchangeable and how it should determine a spot exchange rate when exchangeability is lacking. The amendments also require disclosure of information that enables users of its financial statements to understand how the currency not being exchangeable into the other currency affects, or is expected to affect, the entity's financial performance, financial position and cash flows. The amendments are effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2025. When applying the amendments, an entity cannot restate comparative information. The amendments did not have a material impact on the Group's financial statements. In addition, the following standards have been issued by the IASB and the Group is currently assessing their impact on its consolidated financial statements. Amendments to the Classification and Measurement of Financial Instruments (IFRS 9 and IFRS 7) with mandatory application of the standard in annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2026.

IFRS 18 Presentation and Disclosure in Financial Statements with mandatory application of the standard in annual reporting periods beginning on or after January 1, 2027. No standards have been early adopted in the current period.



Going concern In assessing its going concern status, the Group has taken account of its financial position, anticipated future trading performance, its borrowings and other available credit facilities, its forecast compliance with covenants on those borrowings and capital expenditure commitments and plans. The Board is satisfied that the Group's forecasts and projections, having taken account of reasonably possible changes in trading performance, show that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least the next 12 months from the date of this report and that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Functional and presentation currency The functional currency for each entity in the Group is determined as the currency of the primary economic environment in which it operates. The functional currency of the Group's entities located and operating in Kazakhstan is the Kazakhstani tenge (KZT). The Group has chosen to present its consolidated financial statements in the US dollars (US$), as management believes it is the most useful presentation currency for international users of the consolidated financial statements of the Group as being common presentation currency in the mining industry. Exchange rates Exchange rates used in the preparation of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements were as follows: Kazakh Tenge/US Dollar As at 30 June 2025 520.39 As at 31 December 2024 523.54 Average H1 2025 512.08 Average H1 2024 469.11 SEGMENT INFORMATION The Group's operating segments are aligned to those production hubs that are evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker (the CODM) in deciding how to allocate resources and in assessing performance. Therefore the Group has identified two reportable segments: Varvara (Varvarinskoye JSC, Komarovskoye Mining Company LLC); and

Kyzyl (Bakyrchik Mining Venture LLP). Ertis POX, as well as minor companies and activities (management, exploration and other companies) which do not meet the reportable segment criteria are disclosed within the corporate and other segment. During period ended 30 June 2025 the Group reclassified Baksy development project (Note 13) from «Corporate and other» to «Varvara» segment as this presentation is more meaningful from a management perspective. The comparative information was restated accordingly. The measure which management and the CODM use to evaluate the performance of the Group is a segment Adjusted EBITDA, which is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM). For more information on the APMs used by the Group, including definitions, please refer to page 36. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are consistent with those of the Group's accounting policies under IFRS. Revenue and cost of sales of the production entities are reported net of any intersegmental revenue and cost of sales, related to the intercompany sales of ore and concentrates. Business segment current assets and liabilities, other than current inventory, are not reviewed by the CODM and therefore are not disclosed in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. Additionally, net debt is included in performance measures, reviewed by CODM. The segment adjusted EBITDA reconciles to the profit before income tax from continuing operations as follows: Segment information (continued) Period ended 30 June 2025 Period ended 30 June 2024 Varvara Kyzyl Total reportable segments Corporate and other Total Varvara Kyzyl Total reportable segments Corporate and other Total Revenue from external customers 251 74 325 - 325 189 456 645 59 704 Cost of sales, excluding depreciation 114 17 131 - 131 105 141 246 61 307 Cost of sales 134 21 155 - 155 120 177 297 61 358 Depreciation included in cost of sales (20) (4) (24) - (24) (15) (36) (51) - (51) General, administrative and selling expenses, excluding depreciation and share based compensation 8 9 17 16 33 9 9 18 14 32 General, administrative and selling expenses 8 10 18 16 34 9 10 19 16 35 Depreciation included in SGA - (1) (1) - (1) - (1) (1) - (1) Share-based compensation - - - - - - - - (2) (2) Other operating expenses excluding additional tax charges 4 4 8 1 9 5 12 17 2 19 Adjusted EBITDA 125 44 169 (17) 152 70 294 364 (18) 346 Depreciation expense 20 5 25 - 25 15 37 52 - 52 Share-based compensation - - - - - - - - 2 2 Operating profit 105 39 144 (17) 127 55 257 312 (20) 292 Foreign exchange loss, net (8) (6) Change in fair value of deferred consideration liability (11) - Finance expenses (8) (9) Finance income 18 10 Profit before tax 118 287 Income tax expense (33) (49) Profit for the financial period 85 238 Current metal inventories 45 237 282 - 282 51 90 141 - 141 Current non-metal inventories 14 32 46 2 48 20 32 52 1 53 Non-current segment assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 291 434 725 176 901 269 491 744 72 832 Non-current inventory 35 4 39 - 39 37 2 39 - 39 Investments in associates - - - 80 80 - - - 6 6 Total segment assets 385 707 1,092 258 1,350 361 615 976 95 1,071 Additions to non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 46 11 57 75 132 32 37 69 46 115

REVENUE Six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 US$m US$m Gold 318 694 Other metals 7 10 Total 325 704

Revenue analysed by geographical regions of customers is presented below: Six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 US$m US$m Sales to Kazakhstan 269 436 Sales to Asia 56 268 Total 325 704

Included in revenues for the six months ended 30 June 2025 is revenue from customers with a share of total revenue greater than 10%. These were US$ 193 million, US$ 65 million and US$ 40 million, respectively (period ended 30 June 2024: US$ 381 million and US$ 92 million, respectively). Presented below is an analysis by revenue streams: Six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 US$m US$m Doré 193 381 Concentrate 132 264 Bullions - 59 Total 325 704 COST OF SALES Six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 US$m US$m Cash operating costs On-mine costs (Note 5) 90 81 Smelting costs (Note 6) 54 58 Purchase of ore and concentrates from third parties 48 59 Mining tax 64 43 Total cash operating costs 256 241 Depreciation and depletion of operating assets (Note 7) 48 49 Total costs of production 304 290 Increase in metal inventories (149) 67 Idle capacities and abnormal production costs - 1 Total 155 358

ON-MINE COSTS Six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 US$m US$m Services 48 42 Consumables and spare parts 28 25 Labour 13 12 Other expenses 1 2 Total (Note 4) 90 81 SMELTING COSTS Six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 US$m US$m Consumables and spare parts 24 23 Services 22 26 Labour 8 9 Total (Note 4) 54 58 Depletion AND depreciation of operating assets Six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 US$m US$m On-mine 37 39 Smelting 11 10 Total in cost of production (Note 4) 48 49 Less: absorbed into metal inventories (24) 2 Depreciation included in cost of sales 24 51

Depletion and depreciation of operating assets excludes depreciation relating to non-operating assets (included in general, administrative and selling expenses) and depreciation related to assets employed in development projects where the charge is capitalised. Depreciation expense, which is excluded in the Group's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (see Note 2), also excludes amounts absorbed into unsold metal inventory balances. General, administrative and selling expenses Six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 US$m US$m Labour 21 22 Services 7 5 Depreciation 1 1 Share-based compensation - 2 Other 5 5 Total 34 35

Other operating expenses, net Six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 US$m US$m Social payments 7 10 Taxes, other than income tax 4 4 Exploration expenses - 2 Other (income)/expenses, net (2) 3 Total 9 19 Finance Costs Six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 US$m US$m Interest expense on borrowings 5 7 Unwinding of discount on provisions 3 1 Unwinding of discount on deferred consideration liability - 1 Total 8 9

Interest expense on borrowings excludes borrowing costs capitalised in the cost of qualifying assets of US$ 1 million during the six months ended 30 June 2025 (30 June 2024: US$ 1 million). These amounts were calculated based on the Group's general borrowing pool and by applying an effective annualised interest rates of 6.01% and 3.83%, respectively, to cumulative expenditure on such assets. Income Tax Income tax for the six months ended 30 June 2025 is charged at 28%, representing the best estimate of the average annual effective tax rate expected for the full year, applied to the pre-tax income of the six month period. Six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 US$m US$m Current income taxes (32) (204) Deferred income taxes (1) 155 Total (33) (49)

No deferred tax liabilities for taxes that would be payable on the unremitted earnings of the Group subsidiaries was recognised as of 30 June 2025 as the Group determined that the undistributed profit of its subsidiaries would not be distributed in the foreseeable future (judged to be one year). The Group has applied the exception available under the amendments to IAS 12 published by the IASB in May 2023 and do not recognise or disclose information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes. Based on the review of Pillar Two impact for the current year, no material amounts were identified to be accrued for the period ended 30 June 2025. The Group continues to monitor the impact of this legislation. shareholders' Equity and Earnings per share There were no movement in the Company's share capital and share premium during period ended 30 June 2025. As of 30 June 2025 the total number of voting rights in the Company amounted to 473,690,320 ordinary shares of nominal value US$ 0.03 each (31 December 2024: to 473,690,320 ordinary shares with no par value), each carrying one vote, and additionally the Company held 87,054,919 shares in treasury and such shares did not enjoy any voting or economic rights (31 December 2024: 87,054,919 shares). The ordinary shares reflect 100% of the total issued share capital of the Company. The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the following data: Weighted average number of shares: Diluted earnings per share Both basic and diluted earnings per share were calculated by dividing profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of outstanding common shares before/after dilution respectively. The calculation of the weighted average number of outstanding common shares after dilution is as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Weighted average number of outstanding common shares 473,690,320 473,666,489 Weighted average number of outstanding common shares after dilution 473,690,320 473,666,489

There were no adjustments required to earnings for the purposes of calculating the diluted earnings per share in the current period (period ended 30 June 2024: nil). There were no adjustments to the weighted average number of shares for the purposes of calculating the diluted earnings per share in the current period (period ended 30 June 2024: none), as there are no outstanding Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) awards as of the reporting date (30 June 2024: no dilutive potential ordinary shares). The remaining LTIP tranche, granted in 2021 lapsed during first half 2025 and, accordingly, the related balance of US$ 4 million in the share-based payment reserve was transferred into retained earnings (2024: US$ 31 million was transferred into retained earnings). property, plant and equipment Development assets Exploration assets Mining assets Non-mining assets Capital construction in-progress Total Cost US$m US$m US$m US$m US$m US$m Balance at 31 December 2024 (audited) 2 17 1,171 18 135 1,343 Additions - - 45 2 85 132 Transfers 16 (16) 2 - (2) - Change in provisions - - (1) - - (1) Disposals and write-offs including fully depleted mines - - (1) - - (1) Translation to presentation currency - - 7 - (1) 6 Balance at 30 June 2025 (unaudited) 18 1 1,223 20 217 1,479 Development assets Exploration assets Mining assets Non-mining assets Capital construction in-progress Total Accumulated depreciation, amortisation US$m US$m US$m US$m US$m US$m Balance at 31 December 2024 (audited) - - (517) (5) (2) (524) Charge for the period - - (52) (1) - (53) Disposals and write-offs including fully depleted mines - - 1 - - 1 Translation to presentation currency - - (2) - - (2) Balance at 30 June 2025 (unaudited) - - (570) (6) (2) (578) Net book value 31 December 2024 2 17 654 13 133 819 30 June 2025 18 1 653 14 215 901

During period ended 30 June 2025 the Group transferred mineral rights of US$ 16 million related to Baksy project from exploration to development assets, and it has now been included in the Varvara segment mining plan. Inventories 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 US$m US$m Inventories expected to be recovered after twelve months Ore stock piles 29 33 Consumables and spare parts 10 8 Total non-current inventories 39 41 Inventories expected to be recovered in the next twelve months Metal in circuit 217 73 Ore stock piles 58 50 Doré 7 8 Total current metal inventories 282 131 Consumables and spare parts 48 47 Total current inventories 330 178

Significant increase in metal inventories is related to Kyzyl concentrate. accounts receivable and Other financial assets 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 US$m US$m Non-current assets at amortised costs Loans provided to third parties 101 105 Deposits related to mining contracts and licenses 15 16 Other long-term assets 7 6 Loans provided to related parties (Note 19) 4 2 Total non-current accounts receivable 127 129 Trade and other receivables Receivables from provisional copper, gold and silver concentrate sales at fair FVTPL 45 19 Short-term loans provided 14 1 Other receivables 8 6 Total trade and other receivables 67 26

Receivables from provisional copper, gold and silver concentrate sales increased to US$45 million as of 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: US$ 19 million), primarily due to higher concentrate sales during the second quarter of 2025, for which revenue is expected to be received in the third quarter 2025. BORROWINGS The Group has a number of borrowing arrangements with various lenders. As of 30 June 2025 these borrowings consist of unsecured and secured loans and credit facilities, predominantly denominated in US Dollar. Effective interest rate at 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Type of rate 30 June 2025 31 Dec 2024 Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total US$m US$m US$m US$m US$m US$m Secured loans from third parties U.S. Dollar denominated fixed 4.58% 4.58% 42 52 94 42 72 114 Total secured loans from third parties 42 52 94 42 72 114 Unsecured loans from third parties U.S. Dollar denominated floating 6.28% 6.79% 61 40 101 40 60 100 Euro denominated floating 3.05% 4.04% 2 11 13 2 11 13 U.S. Dollar denominated fixed n/a 2.17% - - - 95 - 95 Total unsecured loans from third parties 63 51 114 137 71 208 Total loans from third parties 105 103 208 179 143 322

Movements in borrowings are presented in Note 20 below. The table below summarises maturities of borrowings: 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 US$m US$m Less than 1 year 105 179 1-5 years 97 141 More than 5 years 6 2 Total 208 322

Long-term borrowings, as detailed above, are governed by various financial and procedural covenants, in line with the standard terms of such agreements. If these covenants are not met, this may result in the borrowings becoming repayable on demand. For all outstanding loan balances, the Group has complied with all covenants that were required to be met on, or before 30 June 2025, and has the right to defer settlement for the non-current loans for a period of at least twelve months. The likelihood of the breach of existing covenants in future periods is remote. Commitments and Contingencies Capital commitments The Group's budgeted capital expenditure commitments as at 30 June 2025 amounted to US$ 140 million net of VAT (31 December 2024: US$ 11 million). Social commitments In accordance with a various memoranda with regional Akimats (local Kazakhstan government bodies), the Group participates in financing of certain social and infrastructure development projects in the region. The total social expense commitment as at 30 June 2025 amounts to US$ 8 million, payable in the future periods. Taxation Kazakh tax, currency and customs legislation is subject to varying interpretations, and changes, which can occur frequently. Management's interpretation of such legislation as applied to the transactions and activities of the companies of the Group may be challenged by the relevant regional and federal authorities and as a result, significant additional taxes, penalties and interest may be assessed. Fiscal periods remain open to review by the authorities in respect of taxes for five calendar years preceding the year of review. Under certain circumstances reviews may cover longer periods. Management has not identified any tax exposures in respect of contingent liabilities as of 30 June 2025 and 31 December 2024. Fair Value Accounting The following table provides an analysis of financial instruments that are measured subsequent to initial recognition at fair value, grouped into Levels 1 to 3 based on the degree to which the fair value is observable as follows: Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly; and Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). At 30 June 2025 and 31 December 2024, the Group held the following financial instruments at fair value. During both reporting periods presented, there were no transfers between levels of fair value hierarchy. 30 June 2025 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total US$m US$m US$m US$m Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) Receivables from provisional copper, gold and silver concentrate sales - 45 - 45 Cash balances held in money market funds 56 - - 56 Interest rate swap - 3 - 3 Deferred consideration liability - - (28) (28) Financial instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) Shares held at FVTPL - - 15 15 56 48 (13) 91 30 December 2024 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total US$m US$m US$m US$m Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) Receivables from provisional copper, gold and silver concentrate sales - 19 - 19 Interest rate swaps - 5 - 5 Shares held at FVTPL 1 - - 1 Deferred consideration liability - - (16) (16) 1 24 (16) 9

In June 2025 the Group completed the acquisition of 10.68% interest in JSC "Ulmus Besshoky" (Besshoky) for a total consideration of US$ 15 million. The acquisition was made through several consecutive deals with third parties. Besshoky is an exploration company, holding the Besshoky project in the Karaganda region, consisting of main exploration contracts and several exploration licenses for the adjacent areas. This investment in equity instruments is not held for trading. Instead, it was acquired for medium to long-term strategic purposes. Accordingly, the Group has elected to designate these investments in equity instruments as at FVTOCI as recognising short-term movements in the investment's fair value in profit or loss would not be consistent with the group's strategy of holding it for long-term purposes. Additionally, as of 30 June 2025 the Group held an interest rate swap contract, recognised within non-current accounts receivables and other financial instruments in the amount of US$ 3 million (31 December 2024: US$ 5 million). An interest rate swap contract exchanging floating rate interest amounts for fixed rate interest amounts is designated as cash flow hedges to reduce the Group's cash flow exposure resulting from variable interest rates on borrowings. As the critical terms of the interest rate swap contracts and their corresponding hedged items are the same, the Group performs a qualitative assessment of effectiveness and it is expected that the value of the interest rate swap contracts and the value of the corresponding hedged items will systematically change in the opposite direction in response to movements in the underlying interest rates. As of 30 June 2025 and 30 June 2024 it was determined that there is no hedge ineffectiveness identified and therefore change of fair value was recognised within other comprehensive income. The carrying values of cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, non-current loans and receivables, deposits related to mining contracts and licenses, trade and other payables at amortised cost approximate to their fair values. The estimated fair value of the Group's debt, calculated using the market interest rate available to the Group as at 30 June 2025, is US$ 206 million (31 December 2024: US$ 308 million), and the carrying value as at 30 June 2024 is US$ 208 million (31 December 2023: US$ 322 million). The fair value of receivables arising from copper, gold and silver concentrate sales contracts that contain provisional pricing mechanisms is determined using the appropriate quoted forward price from the exchange that is the principal active market for the particular metal. As such, these receivables are classified within Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. The Group's valuation techniques used in the measurement of fair value for Level 3 financial liabilities were presented in Note 25 of the 2024 Annual Financial Statements and have been consistently applied in these interim condensed consolidated financial statements. The main level 3 inputs used by the Group are evaluated as follows: Commodity prices - Commodity prices are based on latest internal forecasts, benchmarked against external sources of information. The Group used flat real long-term silver price of US$ 38 per ounce (2024: US$ 27 per ounce), respectively.

Discount rates - The Group used a post-tax real discount rate of 14.5% (31 December 2024: 14.5%). For the Monte-Carlo modelling, where inflation is incorporated into volatility estimation, a nominal discount rate of 17.2% (31 December 2024: 17.2%) is applied.

Where the percentage of net NSR or royalty receivable or payable depends on commodity prices reaching certain levels, the Group applies Monte-Carlo modelling to incorporate the volatility measure into the valuation, which is applied to the prevailing market prices/rates as of the valuation date. The key assumptions used in the Monte-Carlo calculations are silver price of US$ 34.77 per ounce and silver price volatility of 31%. During six months ended 30 June 2025 the Group recognised the loss from revaluation of its Level 3 financial instruments at FVTPL of US$ 11 million (30 June 2024: nil), representing loss on deferred consideration payable revaluation. The Directors consider that a reasonably possible change in a valuation assumption would not have a material impact on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for deferred consideration payable. Related Parties Related parties are considered to include shareholders, associates, joint ventures and entities under common ownership and control with the Group and members of key management personnel. During the period ended 30 June 2025 there were no significant transactions with the related parties (30 June 2024: no transactions with the related parties). Outstanding balances as of 30 June 2025 were represented by long-term loans advanced to the equity method investments amounting to US$ 4 million (31 December 2024: US$ 2 million). Supplementary cash flow information Period ended Period ended[26] Notes 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 US$m US$m Profit/(loss) before tax 118 (1,736) Adjustments for: Depreciation and depletion recognised in the statement of comprehensive income 2 25 82 Change in fair value of financial instruments 18 11 - Loss on disposal of subsidiaries - 2,120 Write-down of inventories to net realisable value - 2 Share-based compensation - 2 Finance costs 10 8 83 Finance income (18) (19) Foreign exchange loss, net 8 8 Other non-cash items 1 (1) 153 541 Movements in working capital Change in inventories (127) 29 Change in VAT and other taxes (1) 172 Change in trade and other receivables (32) (37) Change in prepayments to suppliers 3 (1) Change in trade and other payables (4) 4 Cash generated from operations (8) 708 Interest paid (7) (38) Interest received 11 16 Income tax paid (82) (169) Net cash (used in)/generated by operating activities (86) 517

During the period ended 30 June 2025, the capital expenditure related to the new projects, increasing the operating capacity amounts to US$ 70 million (period ended 30 June 2024: US$ 46 million). Cash and cash equivalents 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 US$m US$m Bank deposits - USD 106 382 - KZT 1 51 US treasury bills - USD 182 260 Money market funds - USD 56 - Current bank accounts - USD 3 2 - other currencies 3 1 Total 351 696

During the year period ended 30 June 2025 finance income was US$ 18 million (2024: US$ 10 million) mainly related to the interest income from cash and cash equivalents. Changes in liabilities arising from financing activities The table below details changes in the Group's liabilities arising from financing activities, including both cash and non-cash changes. Liabilities from financing activities are those for which cash flows were, or future cash flows will be, classified in the Group's condensed consolidated cash flow statements as cash flows from financing activities. Period ended 30 June 2025 Borrowings Deferred consideration payable at fair value Lease liabilities US$m US$m US$m 1 January 2025 322 16 3 Cash inflow 21 - - Cash outflow (137) - - Changes from financing cash flows (116) - - Additions - - 1 Change in fair value (Note 18) - 11 Unwind of discount 1 - - Lease termination - - (2) Net foreign exchange losses (3) - - Currency translation adjustment 4 1 (1) Other changes 2 - (2) 30 June 2025 208 28 1 Less current portion (105) - (1) Total non-current liabilities at 30 June 2025 103 28 - Period ended 30 June 2024 Borrowings Deferred consideration payable at fair value Royalty payable Lease liabilities US$m US$m US$m US$m 1 January 2024 3,225 44 24 70 Cash inflow 359 - - - Cash outflow (459) - - (1) Changes from financing cash flows (100) - - (1) Disposal of subsidiary (2,699) (34) (24) (72) Additions - 6 8 Unwind of discount - - - 1 Lease termination - - - (2) Net foreign exchange losses (16) 1 - - Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (6) (1) - (1) Other changes (2,721) (28) (24) (66) 30 June 2024 404 16 - 3 Less current portion (219) (3) - (1) Total non-current liabilities at 30 June 2024 185 13 - 2 Subsequent Events On July 18, 2025, the President of Kazakhstan signed a new Tax Code, which will come into effect on 1 January 2026. The new Tax Code introduces changes of tax administration and affects core areas, including corporate income taxes and mining tax. The Group is currently assessing the impact of changes on its consolidated financial statements. In July 2025 the Group entered into a credit facility agreement with Dutch bank ING for up to US$ 100 million, which is expected to be used the funds for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of loans maturing this year. In July 2025, the Group announced its intention to conduct a final exchange offer followed by the mandatory buyback of the remaining blocked shares. The exchange offer invites shareholders whose rights have been affected by the sanctions imposed on NSD, subject to fulfilling eligibility criteria, to tender such shares for exchange in consideration for the AIX-issued shares, on a one-for-one basis. With respect to those shares which are not successfully tendered into the final exchange offer, and which continue to be held through Euroclear, the Company shall be empowered to mandatorily buyback such shares at US$ 2.57 per share. These corporate actions were approved by the General Meeting held on 29 July 2025. The announcement does not give rise to any obligations as of 30 June 2025 as date of this report. ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES Introduction The financial performance reported by the Company contains certain Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), disclosed to complement measures that are defined or specified under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). APMs should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, measures of financial performance, financial position or cash flows reported in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide the readers with valuable information and an improved understanding of the underlying performance of the business. APMs are not uniformly defined by all companies, including those within the Group's industry. Therefore, the APMs used by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures and disclosures made by other companies. Purpose APMs used by the Company represent financial KPIs for clarifying the financial performance of the Company and measuring it against strategic objectives, given the following background: Widely used by the investor and analyst community in the mining sector and, together with IFRS measures, provide a holistic view of the Company;

Applied by investors to assess earnings quality, facilitate period to period trend analysis and forecasting of future earnings, and understand performance through eyes of management;

Highlight key value drivers within the business that may not be obvious in the financial statements;

Ensure comparability of information between reporting periods and operating segments by adjusting for uncontrollable or one-off factors which impact upon IFRS measures;

Used internally by management to assess the financial performance of the Company and its operating segments; and

Certain APMs are used in setting directors' and management's remuneration. APMs and justification for their use Company APM Closest equivalent IFRS measure Adjustments made to IFRS measure Rationale for adjustments Underlying net earnings Profit/(loss) for the financial period attributable to equity shareholders of the Company Write-down of metal inventory to net realisable value (post-tax)

Impairment/reversal of previously recognised impairment of non-current assets (post-tax)

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (post-tax)

Change in fair value of deferred consideration liability (post-tax)

Gains/losses on acquisition, revaluation and disposals of interests in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (post-tax) Excludes the impact of key significant one-off non-recurring items and significant non-cash items (other than depreciation) that can mask underlying changes in core performance Underlying earnings per share Earnings per share Underlying net earnings (as defined above)

Weighted average number of outstanding common shares Excludes the impact of key significant one-off non-recurring items and significant non-cash items (other than depreciation) that can mask underlying changes in core performance Underlying return on equity No equivalent Underlying net earnings (as defined above)[27]

Average equity at the beginning and the end of reporting year, adjusted for translation reserve The most important metric for evaluating the Company's profitability

Measures the efficiency with which a company generates income using the funds that shareholders have invested Return on assets No equivalent Underlying net earnings (as defined above)1 before interest and tax

Average total assets at the beginning and the end of reporting year A financial ratio that shows the percentage of profit the Company earns in relation to its overall resources EBITDA Profit/(loss) before income tax Finance cost (net)

Depreciation and depletion A financial metric used to assess the Company's profitability and financial performance before payment of taxes, interest and depreciation & amortisation costs Adjusted EBITDA Profit/(loss) before income tax Finance cost (net)

Depreciation and depletion

Write-down of metal and non-metal inventory to net realisable value

Impairment/reversal of previously recognised impairment of non-current assets

Share based compensation

Bad debt allowance

Net foreign exchange gains/losses

Change in fair value of deferred consideration liability

Rehabilitation costs

Additional mining taxes, VAT, penalties and accrued interest

Gains/losses on acquisition, revaluation and disposals of interests in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures Excludes the impact of certain non-cash elements, either recurring or non-recurring, that can mask underlying changes in core operating performance, to be a proxy for operating cash flow generation Net debt/cash Net total of current and non-current borrowings[28]

Cash and cash equivalents Not applicable Measures the Company's net indebtedness that provides an indicator of the overall balance sheet strength

Used by creditors in bank covenants Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio No equivalent Not applicable Used by creditors, credit rating agencies and other stakeholders Free cash flow Cash flows from operating activity less cash flow from investing activities Excluding cash flows relating to business combinations and acquisitions of investments (including investments in associates, joint ventures, and other M&A transactions)

Excluding loans forming part of net investment in joint ventures

Excluding investment loans

Excluding proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries Reflects cash generating from operations after meeting existing capital expenditure commitments

Measures the success of the company in turning profit into cash through the strong management of working capital and capital expenditure Free cash flow post-M&A Cash flows from operating activity less cash flow from investing activities Not applicable Free cash flow including cash used in/received from acquisition/disposal of assets and joint ventures

Reflects cash generation to finance returns to shareholders after meeting existing capital expenditure commitments and financing growth opportunities Total cash costs (TCC) Total cash operating costs

General, administrative & selling expenses Depreciation expense and depletion

Rehabilitation expenses

Write-down of inventory to net realisable value

Intersegment unrealised profit elimination

Idle capacities and abnormal production costs

Exclude Corporate and Other segment and development assets

Treatment charges deductions reclassification to cost of sales Calculated according to common mining industry practice using the provisions of Gold Institute Production Cost Standard

Gives a picture of the Company's current ability to extract its resources at a reasonable cost and generate earnings and cash flows for use in investing and other activities All-in sustaining cash costs (AISC) Total cash operating costs

General, administrative & selling expenses AISC are based on total cash costs, and add items relevant to sustaining production, such as other operating expenses, corporate level SG&A, and capital expenditures and exploration at existing operations (excluding growth capital)

After tax all-in cash costs include further adjustments for net finance cost, capitalised interest and income tax expense

All-in costs include additional adjustments for capital expenditure for new development projects Includes the components identified in World Gold Council's Guidance Note on Non-GAAP Metrics - All-In Sustaining Costs and All-In Costs (June 2013), which is a non-IFRS financial measure

Provides investors with better visibility into the true cost of production

[1] The financial performance reported by the Company contains certain Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) disclosed to complement measures that are defined or specified under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). For more information on the APMs used by the Company, including justification for their use, please refer to the "Alternative performance measures" section below. [2] Profit for the year. [3] On a cash basis, representing cash outflow on purchases of property, plant and equipment in the consolidated statement of cash flows. [4] Totals may not correspond to the sum of the separate figures due to rounding. % changes can be different from zero even when absolute amounts are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute amounts differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release. [5] The amounts were restated to reflect adjustments made in connection with the presentation of discontinued operations. [6] Defined in the "Alternative performance measures" section below. [7] In accordance with IFRS, revenue is presented net of treatment charges which are subtracted in calculating the amount to be invoiced. Average realised prices are calculated as revenue divided by gold and silver volumes sold, without effect of treatment charges deductions from revenue. [8] Refers to non-meaningful dynamics hereinafter being either too small or too big difference, or when a number changes from negative to positive value. [9] Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. [10] LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. Company employees only are taken into account. [11] Based on actual realised prices. [12] Without effect of treatment charges deductions from revenue. [13] Commission sales of third-party materials. [14] Defined in the "Alternative performance measures" section below. [15] All-in sustaining cash costs comprise total cash costs, all selling, general and administrative expenses for operating mines and head office not included in TCC (mainly represented by head office SGA), other expenses (excluding write-offs and non-cash items, in line with the methodology used for calculation of Adjusted EBITDA), and current period capex for operating mines (i.e. excluding new project capital expenditure (development capital), but including all exploration expenditure (both expensed and capitalised in the period) and minor brownfield expansions). For more information refer to the "Alternative performance measures" section below. [16] Discrepancies are due to rounding. [17] Defined in the "Alternative performance measures" section below. [18] Defined in the "Alternative performance measures" section below. [19] Underlying basic EPS are calculated based on underlying net earnings. [20] On a cash basis. [21] On accrual basis, capital expenditure was US$ 132 million in H1 2025 (H1 2024: US$ 115 million). [22] H1 2025 - on a last twelve months basis. [23] Discontinued operations relate to the divestment of the Group's Russian business, which was completed on 7 March 2024. The Group's condensed consolidated income statement for the period ended 30 June 2024 was prepared in accordance with IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations in order that the results of discontinued operations would be excluded from the continuing operations and presented as a single amount. [24] The divestment of the Group's Russian business was completed on 7 March 2024. On disposal the cumulative amount of the exchange differences related to the discontinued operations was recycled to Group's income statement. [25] Consolidated cash flows for the period ended 30 June 2024 include amounts of discontinued operations, related to the Russian business disposed of in 2024. Net cash used in investing activities during period ended 30 June 2024 was represented to reclassify net cash outflow on disposal of subsidiary of $US 215 million as a part of discontinued operations. [26] Consolidated cash flows for the period ended 30 June 2024 include amounts of discontinued operations, related to the Russian business disposed of in 2024. [27] Annualised basis for half-year results. [28] Excluding lease liabilities and royalty payments. 11/09/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

