RWE plans to cycle EnerVenue's nickel-hydrogen energy storage technology at its testing facility in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. RWE says it wants to boost its own storage capacity to 6 GW by 2030. From ESS News Renewables giant RWE is set to deploy energy storage technology by metal-hydrogen battery manufacturer EnerVenue at a pilot project it is conducting at its testing facility in Milwaukee, in the US state of Wisconsin. EnerVenue specializes in manufacturing high-efficiency metal-hydrogen batteries, and it released its latest generation nickel-hydrogen battery in September 2023. This is the product ...

