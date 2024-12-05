Three-year contract deepens Plurilock's two-decade relationship with the DND

Engagement enables the DND to manage cloud applications, deploy containerized apps, and support application lifecycle management

Secured via a competitive bid process, the contract reinforces Plurilock's reputation for cost-effective solutions

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces it received a three-year sales order for a total of CAD$2.5 million with the Canadian Department of National Defense ("DND" or the "Customer") dated November 28, 2024.

The one-year contract, with two optional renewal years for a total potential duration of three years, was secured through the Company's subsidiary, Integra Networks Corporation. The agreement provides the client with advanced software licensing to streamline developer experience, app management and operations. This solution is critical for the Customer, as it enables the DND to securely manage and deploy cloud applications within their DevOps environment, as well as facilitate the safe containerization of applications for testing, to support efficient and secure application lifecycle management.

"App development teams face pressure to innovate quickly but often lack the automation and services needed to streamline the process, while IT teams struggle with variability from supporting multiple application runtimes," said Plurilock CEO, Ian L. Paterson. "The unified platform provided by Plurilock simplifies development and operations by reducing complexity, increasing consistency, and enabling faster, safer software delivery. This engagement strengthens Plurilock's two-decade long relationship with the DND, further entrenching as a trusted partner for future initiatives and creating cross-selling opportunities for additional services aligned with the Customer's evolving needs."

The contract, awarded through a competitive bidding process, highlights Plurilock's expertise in customized cloud solutions designed to meet essential infrastructure needs at a competitive price. In connection with this CAD$2.5 million sales order, Plurilock anticipates that both the expenses associated with fulfillment of this order and the gross margin will be consistent with the Company's historic Solutions Division hardware and system sales business as previously reported in the Company's most recent MD&A. Plurilock expects delivery and fulfillment to begin during Q4 2024. Further details with respect to the terms of the contract are subject to confidentiality and non-disclosure.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services, aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

