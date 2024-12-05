Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DR58 | ISIN: US25401T6038 | Ticker-Symbol: 6CL
Tradegate
04.12.24
21:23 Uhr
12,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,30012,40014:46
12,30012,40014:40
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 14:26 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cariaco Consulting, Inc.: Turning a Blind Eye: DigitalBridge Accused of Aiding and Abetting in Defrauding a Minority Equity Holder

Finanznachrichten News

Plaintiff alleges West Palm Beach-based DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) misappropriated his 5% equity stake in HControl Corporation and enabled fraudulent actions in a high-stakes M&A deal.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Rafael Marquez, the founder of Cariaco Technologies, Inc., has filed a lawsuit against DigitalBridge Partners III (DBPIII), an investment fund managed by DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG), and Snowbird Bidco, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created to acquire HControl Corporation. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants disregarded Marquez's 5% equity stake, by aiding and abetting fraudulent actions during the acquisition of HControl Corporation.

The lawsuit also alleges that HControl Holdings, a holding company encompassing HControl Corporation, was created without Marquez's knowledge, effectively misappropriating his equity stake. Marquez also alleges that this restructuring further excluded him from key corporate decisions, compounding the alleged breaches of corporate governance and shareholder rights..

Marquez contends that DigitalBridge, a multibillion-dollar fund manager overseeing over $80 billion in assets, actively colluded with HControl's majority owner to exclude him from the sale while adding protective clauses to shield itself from future claims. The suit alleges this constituted aiding and abetting fraud, tortious interference, and breach of fiduciary duty by DigitalBridge.

The events leading to the lawsuit began in 2023, when a Delaware court affirmed Marquez's ownership stake during a prior sale attempt to a French buyer. The buyer withdrew from the deal after HControl refused to recognize Marquez's equity rights. In February 2024, DigitalBridge, through DBPIII and Snowbird, acquired HControl despite knowing Marquez's rights had been previously recognized by the Delaware court.

"This lawsuit isn't just about my rights-it's about ensuring companies are held accountable for trampling shareholder rights, especially minority stakeholders," said Marquez.

The lawsuit was filed in Palm Beach County 15th Circuit Court and seeks monetary damages, declaratory relief, and accountability for corporate governance violations.

The case is

CARIACO TECHNOLOGIES INC V DBP III SNOWBIRD BIDCO LLC. (50-2024-CA-011356-XXXA-MB)

DigitalBridge is the general partner of DBPIII through one of its affiliates.

For more information, including the full filing, please contact:

Rafael Marquez
rafaelernestomarquez1962@gmail.com

SOURCE: Cariaco Consulting, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.