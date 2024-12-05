8x8 Recognized by Gartner, Frost Sullivan, G2, and Others, as an Industry Leader for 8x8 Contact Center and 8x8 Work and Innovation and Momentum for Employee and Customer Experiences Across Market Segments

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), the industry's most integrated Platform for CX that combines Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS APIs, today announced the company's CX transformation is driving continued recognition in prestigious industry awards from Gartner®, Frost Sullivan, and G2, among others.

2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service

8x8 was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service. This is the thirteenth consecutive year 8x8 has been recognized as a Leader in this report.

2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service

8x8 was recognized in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service. This is the tenth consecutive year 8x8 has been recognized in this report.

2024 Frost Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award

8x8 Contact Center received the 2024 Frost Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award for Global Public Sector CCaaS Solutions. For this award Frost Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient, and the process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company.

Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category in the 21st Annual International Business Awards®

8x8's Professional Services organization was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Technology Team of the Year category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category in the 21st Annual International Business Awards®. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process.

2024 Comms Council UK Awards

8x8 Contact Center was named a Best Enterprise Service winner in the 2024 Comms Council UK Awards. Each year, the awards acknowledge accomplishments within the unified communications and VoIP industry.

G2 Fall 2024 Awards

8x8 was awarded 17 badges in the G2 Fall 2024 Awards, including Leader in Enterprise, Leader in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Users Most Likely to Recommend for Enterprise, and Momentum Leader. G2's market reports break down the latest market trends in technology and software based on authentic user reviews and G2 Research expertise.

TrustRadius 2024 Tech Cares and TrustRadius 2024 Top Rated Awards

8x8 received TrustRadius Tech Cares and Top Rated awards for Unified Communications as a Service and Contact Center. The TrustRadius 2024 Tech Cares Award aims to highlight companies that have excelled in their CSR initiatives, while TrustRadius' 2024 Top Rated award is solely based on customer sentiment in reviews found on TrustRadius.

"As a company, our goal is to create solutions that enhance customer engagement, employee productivity, and help to drive overall business performance and success," said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. "We are honored to be recognized by these awards and by the industry experts and customers that use our products on a day-to-day basis. These awards demonstrate that we are achieving our goals, and we are committed to continuing to deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers."

The 8x8 Platform for CX seamlessly unites contact center, unified communication, and CPaaS APIs to help organizations connect customers and teams globally, empowering CX and IT leaders with AI-powered performance and insights to make smarter decisions, delight customers, and drive lasting business impact.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on the industry's most integrated platform for Customer Experience-combining Contact Center, Unified Communication, and CPaaS APIs. The 8x8 Platform for CX integrates AI at every level to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. We help customer experience and IT leaders become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

