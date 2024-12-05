WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX Corp. (RTX), Thursday announced that the company has secured a follow-on production contract for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band system from the U.S. Navy.Under the $590 million contract, the company has to deliver shipsets, support equipment, spares and non-recurring engineering support.The contract is expected to complete through 2028.Currently, RTX's stock is trading at $118.64, down 0.47 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX