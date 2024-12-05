Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Thomas Looby, Chief Executive Officer, Conavi Medical Inc. (TSXV: CNVI) ("Conavi Medical" or the "Company"), and his team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MRgHpP1QmeY

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented Novasight Hybrid System is the first system to combine both intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) to enable simultaneous and co-registered imaging of coronary arteries. The Novasight Hybrid System has 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and regulatory approval for clinical use from Health Canada, China's National Medical Products Administration, and Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. For more information, visit http://www.conavi.com/.

