Tonner Drones Secures EUR 900.000 In Non-Dilutive Financing

Schiltigheim, December 5th 2024 18:00, Tonner Drones ('the Company') is pleased to announce that it has secured EUR 900.000 in non-dilutive financing with supporting investors and its CEO.

With these bonds and credit line, Tonner Drones lengthens it financial visibility. During the right issue in April 2024 the Company communicated that it had financial visibility for 12 months. Under the new management, operational costs have been reduced even more, towards EUR 20.000 per month. Especially since CEO van den Ouden has waived his management-fee for 2025. With reduced costs and the access to this non-dilutive funding there is no further need to raise capital through the equity-markets. With the implemented meassures and support from management and supporting investors, Tonner Drones is on its way to become a cash-rich company in the French markets.

One investor subscribed to a bond of EUR 100.000 for a period of 24 months with 5% interest. The bond was subscribed against 90%. EUR 300,000 was made available as short-term financing to provide the company with financial flexibility to make investments and it provide bridging finance until the potential upcoming proceeds of selling assets. The bonds are subscribed against 98% and the interest is 0,5% per month. The fourth investor is CEO D.M. van den Ouden, who provided a credit facility of EUR 500,000. The credit facility can be used freely and redeemed at the company's discretion. The only costs are interest of 6% on an annual basis over the actual amount drawn. None of the products give access to the share capital.

"Shareholders and investors need to understand that I have always financed my own companies by myself. My ultimate goal now is to make Tonner Drones successful. I will use my own wealth to do so." said Diede van den Ouden, CEO. "I'm convinced that we are going to succeed, and it gives confidence that other investors are starting to join our cause. We say goodbye to the past and we return the company to the shareholders. It's a self-reinforcing effect because the more confidence I gain the more I will continue to invest."

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones' strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

