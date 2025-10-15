Tonner Drones issues free BSA to all shareholders

Paris, October 15th, 2025, 18:00, Tonner Drones ('the Company') provides further details on the issuance of BSA 2025-3.

Following further information from the facilitating bodies, the final schedule for the distribution of BSA 2025-3 ("TDBS3") is now available.

The TDBS3 will be issued on October 22, 2025 to all shareholders and therefore the last day to purchase shares of the Company that entitle shareholders to the TDBS3 will be October 17,2025.

For each share held, one TDBS3 will be freely allocated. One share can be purchased at a price of €0.032 by exercising 10 TDBS3. TDBS3 expires on December 29, 2028. To limit costs, a minimum of 100,000 TDBS3 per exercise request is required.

TDBS3 will be tradable on the exchange under the ISIN code FR0014012ZX8.

Indicative timetable for the Transaction

The table below sets out the expected timeline for the Transaction as of the date of this press release:

October 17, 2025 Last day to purchase shares that entitle shareholders to the BSA 2025-3 allocation October 21, 2025 Registration date for BSA 2025-3 (settled shares, bought at latest on October 17th) October 22, 2025 Free allocation of share subscription warrants

Opening of the exercise period for BSA 2025-1 January 9, 2026 Deadline for exercising BSA 2025-1 January 16, 2026 Admission and start of trading of BSA 2025-2 on Euronext Growth Paris July 1, 2026 Opening of the exercise period for BSA 2025-2 December 29, 2028 Deadline for exercising BSA 2025-2 and BSA 2025-3

Tonner Drones will provide an overview of all outstanding warrants and their specifics on the website.

Characteristics of the BSA 2025-3

The characteristics of the BSA 2025-3, in particular the terms and conditions for maintaining the rights of warrant holders, are described in paragraphs III of the subscription notice to shareholders published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) No. 121 of October 8, 2025 (No. 2504418).

592,654,821 TDBS3 will be issued which could lead to a maximum issuance of 59,265,482 new shares.

Gross proceeds, in case of full exercise of TDBS3 amounts €1,896,494.42.

The main characteristics of the BSA 2025-3 are described in the appendix of this press release.

Reinstatement of the right to allocate shares to holders of warrants

The right to the allocation of shares held by holders of warrants issued by the Company was suspended with effect from September 19, 2025.

The board of directors has decided to end this suspension as of 23 October 2025. A notice regarding this resumption will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of October 22, 2025.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones' strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

