Public Service Enterprise Group: PSEG Honoring Our Heroes: Supporting Our Veterans

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

Building brighter futures together - this season and always

Originally published on PSEG ENERGIZE!

It's that time of year again: the leaves have fallen, holiday decorations are on display and while the air grows colder, our hearts grow warmer. The season of giving has arrived, reminding us that comforts we often take for granted - like a cozy home, clean clothes or a warm meal - aren't always guaranteed for everyone.

That's why our PSEG Foundation is proud to support a variety of organizations that have made a difference in our communities throughout the year. Keep reading to learn about a handful of the many organizations we work with to help brighten our communities.

We're proud to stand with our veterans, honoring their service and supporting them in meaningful ways. For many veterans, finding an affordable place to call home can be a challenge. That's where Community Hope steps in. As New Jersey's largest nonprofit serving unhoused veterans and their families, this wonderful organization is making a real difference - and we're thrilled to help support their mission.

Through our 2024 Neighborhood Partners Program, we've provided funding to help support Community Hope's life-changing services. From transitional housing to permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing and homelessness prevention, these programs are giving veterans and their families the stability and support they deserve. Together, we're building stronger communities - and brighter futures - for those who've given so much.

We're also proud to support another incredible long-standing partner serving veterans in our community: Thomas Edison State University. With a two-year, $100,000 grant from the PSEG Foundation, the TESU Foundation's Military and Veteran Scholarship Fund has been a lifeline for military students and veterans pursuing their education. A total of 50 scholarships have been awarded to support our heroes.

"The PSEG Military and Veteran Scholarship I was awarded for the June 2024 semester paid for the tuition and study materials I needed to enroll in a 3-credit history course," said S. Shamy, retired Army veteran. "I am thankful for the contributions PSEG has made to help me complete my degree program!"

Additionally, we've been partnering with the Volunteer Lawyers for Justice since 2014 by supporting its Veterans Legal Program. This program provides free legal services, including virtual legal clinics, legal wellness checks and assists veterans experiencing legal issues. Our attorneys and support staff volunteer regularly for the program and provide life-changing services for the 338,000 New Jersey veterans they serve.

In October, Matt Jokajtys, managing counsel at PSEG, along with a small number of other pro bono leaders, was named a Defender of Justice at VLJ's gala. Additionally, VLJ nominated PSEG, along with Gibbons and McCarter & English to receive the Pro Bono Institute's Corporate Pro Bono Award.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

View the original press release on accesswire.com