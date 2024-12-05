Veolia North America Joins UN Global Compact

Veolia North America joins the UN Global Compact as a subsidiary member of its parent company, Veolia Group , alongside thousands of other companies globally committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with 10 universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Veolia North America is pleased to announce that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) initiative-a voluntary initiative for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices-as a subsidiary member of its parent company, Veolia Group .

With this announcement, Veolia North America is proud to join thousands of other companies globally committed to taking responsible business action to create the world we all want. This also supports Veolia's GreenUp strategy and effort to increase our stakeholder engagement in North America through the UNGC USA Action Network.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with 10 universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 20,000 companies based in over 160 countries, and more than 60 Global Compact Networks. Veolia is an active participant in the UNGC including being a signatory of the CEO Water Mandate.

Fred Van Heems, President and CEO of Veolia North America said "This opportunity strengthens our commitment to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption. Through our GreenUp strategy, we are paving the way for a more sustainable and desirable future, and joining the UNGC provides us with additional tools to achieve this."

ABOUT VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

A subsidiary of Veolia Group, Veolia North America (VNA) offers a full spectrum of water, waste and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across the continent.

www.veolianorthamerica.com

ABOUT VEOLIA GROUP

Veolia's ambition is to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 218,000 employees on five continents, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for managing water, waste and energy that help to radically change the world. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia contributes to developing access to resources, preserving available resources and renewing them. In 2023, the Veolia group served 113 million people with drinking water and 103 million with wastewater services, produced 42 terawatt-hours of energy and recovered 63 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated sales of €45.3 billion in 2023.

www.veolia.com

