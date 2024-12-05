Comcast Corporation: Comcast NBCUniversal Recognized As Top Employer for Veterans and Military Spouses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / Comcast Corporation

As Comcast NBCUniversal celebrates Veterans Day, they are proud to announce their recognition, for the third consecutive year, as the nation's leading telecommunications company and a top-three overall employer in the Military Times' "Best for Vets" rankings. Additionally, they are honored to be named a Top 10 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer for the first time, highlighting their ongoing commitment to supporting military families.

"At Comcast, we recognize that hiring and empowering veterans and military spouses strengthens our company," said Mona Dexter, Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs.

Our military-connected employees bring invaluable skills, adaptability, and dedication to their work, and we are proud to be recognized for creating an environment where they can thrive personally and professionally. Mona Dexter

Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs

In less than a decade, Comcast NBCUniversal has hired over 21,000 veterans, military spouses, and National Guard and reserve service members, offering them meaningful careers and opportunities for advancement. Their commitment to inclusivity and support is also reflected in their military-ready employee benefits, such as Military Spouse Transfer Assistance and their best-in-class Military Concierge services, which have set a high standard across the industry.

Comcast's Veterans Network (VetNet) employee resource group is another great example of how their connection to the military community has influenced their company culture. With over 7,000 members, this group serves as a vital support system for their military-connected teammates, providing opportunities for mentorship, networking, and professional development. VetNet members also engage in several community-driven initiatives each year, including Wreaths Across America and Operation Old Glory.

The Military Times Best for Vets: Employers ranking is based on a rigorous, voluntary survey that assesses companies on their policies, practices, and benefits for veterans and their families. Similarly, the Military Friendly® Spouse Employers rating celebrates organizations that excel in supporting military spouses through policies that foster a supportive culture, provide career advancement opportunities, and ensure compliance with military-related regulations.

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks," said Kayla Lopez, Sr. Director of Partnerships at Military Friendly®. "We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen."

In addition to these honors, Comcast NBCUniversal has earned the 2025 Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program Award, Top 10 Military Friendly® Brand Award, and Top 10 Military Friendly® Company Award.

To learn more about their commitment to the military community, visit military.comcast.com. Jobseekers can explore opportunities at Comcast Careers and NBCUniversal Careers.

