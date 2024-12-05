Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT" or the "Company"), a Canadian biotechnology company, is pleased to announce that it has filed a patent application for its Lidocaine Oral Thin Film Strip, with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office ("CIPO").

Dentists commonly perform dental procedures using anesthesia administered through injection by needle, which is commonly preceded by a spray, gel, jelly, cream, or ointment. RDT is proud to announce a significant breakthrough in the form of Thin Film Strip for oral use.

Using dissolvable films allows dentists to place an oral lidocaine strip directly to the treatment area with enhanced precision, delivering anesthetic by reliably adhering to the oral mucosa upon contact. When the film dissolves, the lidocaine is held directly onto the area of interest by the mucoadhesive film components, ensuring maximum effectiveness. This pleasantly flavored strip has the ability not only to deliver a pain-free dental procedure but also helps reduce patient anxiety prior to the introduction of a local anesthetic. The Lidocaine Strip doesn't clog the suction tubes as it dissolves completely and is absorbed into the oral mucosa. In many cases, treatment can be effectively solely performed with the Lidocaine QuickStrip for rapid application and pain relief.

The strength of the Lidocaine QuickStrip can vary for other dental uses such a post-op pain control for surgery, stomatitis, oral lesion, painful oral ulcers, and traumatic injuries.

The versatility of Lidocaine QuickStrip offers numerous advantages for both patients and practitioners. Developed and designed to reduce patient anxiety, The Lidocaine Strip boasts strong efficacy especially for patients who may feel nervous during dental visits. With its ease of administration, Lidocaine QuickStrip saves chair time for dentists-reducing the traditional needle administration process, which can take up to five minutes with conventional sprays and gels.

"Lidocaine QuickStrip presents a cost-effective and scalable solution for the dental industry, and this patent application marks a significant advancement in our innovative QuickStrip Oral Thin Film drug delivery platform," stated Mark Upsdell, CEO of RDT. "We are advancing through R&D milestones to develop a diverse array of applications leveraging QuickStrip technology, aiming to enhance RDT's impact and set a new benchmark for patient comfort and making a meaningful difference in dentistry."

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient. For more information about the Company, visit www.rapid-dose.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "intend", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

