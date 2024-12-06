IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Results from Its 2024 Annual General Meeting

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) announces the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), held on December 5, 2024, in Centennial, CO.

At the Meeting, the Shareholders re-elected to the board of directors by ordinary resolution, Mark A. Smith, Simon Anderson, Geoff Hampson, and Mike Jarvis to serve in office until the next annual general meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. In addition, the Shareholders voted in favor of the appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company and to re-approve the Company's amended and restated stock option plan.

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

