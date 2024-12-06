Aurubis AG experienced a remarkable stock performance on Thursday, with shares soaring 12.6% to €86.30, returning to mid-2023 levels. The copper producer's latest financial report revealed substantial improvements in earnings, with operating profit before taxes climbing from €349 million to €413 million, while group profits reached €416 million. In a move that particularly pleased shareholders, the company announced a dividend increase of 10 cents, bringing the per-share payout to €1.50. The stock emerged as the top performer in the MDAX, benefiting from positive market sentiment and investor confidence in the company's robust business development.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Looking ahead, Aurubis has committed to ambitious expansion plans, having already deployed more than half of its planned €1.7 billion strategic investment budget across its international smelter network. A highlight of these initiatives is the company's first multi-metal recycling facility in the United States, projected to contribute approximately €170 million in annual EBITDA. For the fiscal year 2024/25, Aurubis forecasts adjusted earnings before taxes to range between €300 million and €400 million.

