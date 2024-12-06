Siegfried AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Zofingen, December 6, 2024 Stefan Randl will join as Chief Scientific Officer and member of the Executive Committee as of January 1, 2025. He will succeed Jürgen Roos who has decided to leave the company to take a well-deserved sabbatical. Stefan joins from Evonik, where he has held various leadership positions in several regions over the past 16 years, most recently as Vice President Innovation Management Health Care, based in Frankfurt, Germany, and as Vice President Drug Substance, based in Indiana, US. He also headed Sales & Services for Health Care in Asia, based in Tokyo. He holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the Technische Universität Berlin. Olesia Silanteva has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee effective April 1, 2025. She will replace Irene Wosgien who is stepping down from her responsibilities as Chief Human Resources Officer. Olesia will join from Sandoz where she has been People & Organization (P&O) Head for the Technical Operations since 2020, overseeing almost 11000 employees across 18 sites. Olesia is an accomplished P&O professional with more than 20 years of experience driving large-scale operations and transformations across industries. Prior to her current role, she held a number of senior P&O roles at Novartis in Russia and Switzerland. Olesia holds a Corporate MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics and a Diploma in Teaching from Pskov Pedagogical Institute. Luca Dalla Torre will join the Executive Committee as Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer as of January 1, 2025. Luca joined Siegfried in 2012 and has since assumed growing responsibilities in the field of legal, intellectual property, compliance, and insurance. In addition, he has been holding the responsibility of Chairman of the Sustainability Board since 2021. Prior to joining Siegfried, he held senior positions with corporate law firms in Zurich and New York, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and corporate law. Luca holds a PhD in law and a Bachelor of economics from the University of Berne. He also holds an LL.M. in corporate law from New York University and has recently completed a Professional Certificate in sustainability from MIT. Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer Siegfried: "I am very delighted with the additions to the Executive Committee. Stefan Randl has a deep understanding of our Drug Products and Drug Substances business and brings profound technical expertise to the team. Olesia Silanteva has an extensive and impressive track record in supporting and advancing people and organizations. Luca Dalla Torre has been instrumental in our very positive development over the last 12 years and will further sharpen our focus on sustainability. All three will strengthen our executive team and bring their ideas and energy to help us successfully continue our growth trajectory in line with our EVOLVE+ strategy. I would like to thank Jürgen and Irene for their valuable contributions to Siegfried's journey of growth over the past years." Stefan Randl will become Chief Scientific Officer

Olesia Silanteva will join as Chief Human Resources Officer

Contact Financial Analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2023, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.272 billion and employed on 31.12.2023 more than 3700 people at twelve sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).



Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.





Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch





