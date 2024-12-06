Siegfried AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Media Release
Stefan Randl will join as Chief Scientific Officer and member of the Executive Committee as of January 1, 2025. He will succeed Jürgen Roos who has decided to leave the company to take a well-deserved sabbatical. Stefan joins from Evonik, where he has held various leadership positions in several regions over the past 16 years, most recently as Vice President Innovation Management Health Care, based in Frankfurt, Germany, and as Vice President Drug Substance, based in Indiana, US. He also headed Sales & Services for Health Care in Asia, based in Tokyo. He holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the Technische Universität Berlin.
Olesia Silanteva has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee effective April 1, 2025. She will replace Irene Wosgien who is stepping down from her responsibilities as Chief Human Resources Officer. Olesia will join from Sandoz where she has been People & Organization (P&O) Head for the Technical Operations since 2020, overseeing almost 11000 employees across 18 sites. Olesia is an accomplished P&O professional with more than 20 years of experience driving large-scale operations and transformations across industries. Prior to her current role, she held a number of senior P&O roles at Novartis in Russia and Switzerland. Olesia holds a Corporate MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics and a Diploma in Teaching from Pskov Pedagogical Institute.
Luca Dalla Torre will join the Executive Committee as Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer as of January 1, 2025. Luca joined Siegfried in 2012 and has since assumed growing responsibilities in the field of legal, intellectual property, compliance, and insurance. In addition, he has been holding the responsibility of Chairman of the Sustainability Board since 2021. Prior to joining Siegfried, he held senior positions with corporate law firms in Zurich and New York, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and corporate law. Luca holds a PhD in law and a Bachelor of economics from the University of Berne. He also holds an LL.M. in corporate law from New York University and has recently completed a Professional Certificate in sustainability from MIT.
Marcel Imwinkelried, Chief Executive Officer Siegfried: "I am very delighted with the additions to the Executive Committee. Stefan Randl has a deep understanding of our Drug Products and Drug Substances business and brings profound technical expertise to the team. Olesia Silanteva has an extensive and impressive track record in supporting and advancing people and organizations. Luca Dalla Torre has been instrumental in our very positive development over the last 12 years and will further sharpen our focus on sustainability. All three will strengthen our executive team and bring their ideas and energy to help us successfully continue our growth trajectory in line with our EVOLVE+ strategy. I would like to thank Jürgen and Irene for their valuable contributions to Siegfried's journey of growth over the past years."
