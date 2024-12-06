EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Samara Asset Group's Net Asset Value per Share reaches €2.69 as Bitcoin Crosses $100,000 for the First Time

Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information



06.12.2024 / 11:46 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate News Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (Samara)

Malta, 12.06.2024 Samara Asset Group's Net Asset Value per Share reaches €2.69 asBitcoin Crosses $100,000 for the First Time Malta, Dec. 6, 2024. Samara Asset Group's (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share reaches €2.69, reflective of an estimated NAV of €246 million, as Bitcoin reaches yet another new all-time high, crossing the mythical $100,000 for the very first time. The spike in NAV was further compounded by the ongoing surge of Northern Data's share price, one of Samara's core portfolio companies, which closed yesterday at €43 per share. The surge in the Bitcoin price has been driven by multiple macro factors, most prominently by a positive investor outlook on the future of crypto in the United States after the re-election of President Donald Trump. Trump has pledged to build a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve for the United States as well as to turn the U.S., which has historically been an anti-crypto jurisdiction, into a pro-crypto hub for innovation in the sector. The United States does not stand alone in driving the nation-state adoption of Bitcoin, however. The Russian government recently decreed Bitcoin to be legal property in Russia, stating correctly that nobody can ever ban Bitcoin. Russia's decree came shortly after China announced it would become legal to hold and use Bitcoin in the country. Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl that many more nation-states, as well as individual States within the U.S., will follow the United States' lead and build their own strategic reserves as the global race to acquire as much Bitcoin as possible continues to heat up. While Samara can't compete with many nation-states, it ranks globally among the top 25 largest publicly listed owners of Bitcoin. As of this writing, Samara currently holds approximately 540 Bitcoin. Samara's increase in NAV comes on the heels of a successful issuance of a Nordic Bond (Bond ISIN: NO0013364398), which saw the firm raise €20 million to broaden its portfolio of venture and alternative asset funds as well as acquire more Bitcoin. The successful placement of the bond marks the very first time in history a European firm has taken a page out of the "MicroStrategy / Michael Saylor Playbook", issuing a bond with the intent to acquire Bitcoin. With the bond proceeds, Samara successfully acquired roughly 76 additional Bitcoin, which has already netted the firm an unrealized gain of €1.1 million since their purchase. Additionally, the firm has also committed €10.8M to new venture and alternative fund investments with bond proceeds. As of writing, Samara is currently invested as a Limited Partner (LP) in 21 venture and alternative asset funds, diversified across various sectors ranging from biotech and longevity to fintech, AI and blockchain. The bulk of these funds are posted as collateral in an SPV for the Nordic Bond with a gross value of €150 million, reflective of a severe over-collateralization of the Bond with a 13.3% LTV. "We believe this is just the very beginning of the bull market, not just for Bitcoin, but for the global economy as a whole," said Patrick Lowry, Samara CEO. "We are highly encouraged by market signals we are seeing in crypto and in traditional markets. With our Bitcoin and venture fund investments, Samara is uniquely positioned to capitalize and profit substantially from our investments." Christian Angermayer, member of Samara's Advisory Committee, said "Bitcoin Game Theory is in full swing, and more and more nation states and corporates will adopt Bitcoin as their primary strategic reserve asset, just like Samara has. Couple this with an expectation of de-regulation of various sectors, most notably biotech in the United States, and I believe we have some great years ahead." About Samara Asset Group p.l.c. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is the stalwart foundation from which the strongest investment seeds grow. We leverage our robust balance sheet to seed the best emerging asset managers and back the world's best builders in our unrelenting pursuit of advancing humanity through innovation, and we "hodl" Bitcoin! We deploy our assets in external managers and through our digital asset management platform, Samara Alpha Management, investing in cutting-edge, under-the-radar managers with the aim of delivering outsized, risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please contact: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema, SLM 1707, Malta https://samara-ag.com/ E-mail: info@samara-ag.com



06.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

