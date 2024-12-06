Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of GRND (GRND) on December 4, 2024. The GRND/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/grnd_usdt) is now available to users of LBank Exchange.

GRND listing banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/232752_1fe5baf5c4d3fb10_001full.jpg

The growing popularity of blockchain technology has led to innovative developments across various sectors, including fitness and health. Among these, the Move-to-Earn (M2E) sector has gained significant traction as a means to combine exercise with earning potential. SuperWalk has emerged as a new leader in this space, offering users the chance to accumulate incentives simply by walking. This concept not only encourages healthier lifestyles but also integrates web3 elements such as blockchain and NFTs to create an immersive, decentralized fitness ecosystem. By offering both fitness tracking and a gamified incentive system, SuperWalk aims to transform daily physical activity into an enjoyable and rewarding experience.

SuperWalk: Redefining the Move-to-Earn Sector with a Sustainable Ecosystem

SuperWalk is a blockchain-based Move-to-Earn platform that incentivizes users for walking and running. By integrating game mechanics and a cash-convertible token incentive system, SuperWalk motivates users to engage in regular physical activity while earning tokens such as $WALK and $GRND. These in-app tokens can be used for a variety of purposes, from purchasing items and upgrading NFTs to participating in governance decisions. The platform operates in two modes: Basic Mode and Pro Mode. Basic Mode is available for non-NFT holders, while Pro Mode unlocks additional features for those who own SuperWalk Shoes NFTs. This dynamic system offers users multiple ways to engage, fostering a sense of community and achievement.

SuperWalk's unique approach combines fitness, blockchain technology, and gamification to create an innovative health platform. The app tracks user activity using GPS and step sensors, incentivizing users with tokens based on the number of steps taken. The $WALK token serves as a utility token for everyday use, while the $GRND token functions as a governance token, giving users voting rights on key platform decisions. SuperWalk's NFT Shoes also play a central role, offering enhanced incentives based on their grade, level, and attributes. As users accumulate points, they can use them to upgrade their virtual footwear, participate in challenges, or exchange them for real-world incentives. By making fitness both fun and rewarding, SuperWalk aims to engage a broad audience and encourage the formation of long-term exercise habits.

The $GRND token is integral to the functionality of the SuperWalk platform. As the governance token, $GRND allows users to participate in the decision-making process of the platform's development. Token holders can vote on important issues such as future features, partnerships, and platform policies, ensuring that the community has a say in how the platform evolves. In addition to its governance role, $GRND plays a key part in community revitalization, incentivizing user engagement and interaction. With a total supply of only 1 billion tokens, $GRND is distributed through various channels, including private sales, ecosystem incentives, and marketing initiatives.

GRND Tokenomics

The tokenomics of SuperWalk are designed to create a sustainable and transparent ecosystem. $GRND's distribution is carefully planned to balance incentives, governance, and ecosystem growth. A significant portion of the tokens (46%) is allocated to Move-to-Earn incentives. Additionally, liquidity pools are established to provide initial liquidity to decentralized exchanges (DEX), minimizing slippage during transactions. Users can also stake $GRND to earn xGRND, a derivative token that can be used within the platform for further incentives. This staking system ensures a continuous flow of tokens into the ecosystem, while also incentivizing long-term holders. Through these mechanisms, SuperWalk aims to build a self-sustaining, decentralized platform that not only incentivizes physical activity but also empowers its community to shape the future of fitness and blockchain integration.

Learn More about SuperWalk :

Website: https://superwalk.io/

X: https://x.com/SuperWalk

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232752

SOURCE: LBank