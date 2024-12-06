WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Beam Therapeutics, Inc. (BEAM) announced Friday the appointment of Sravan Emany as chief financial officer (CFO), effective December 19, 2024. Emany brings to Beam a breadth of global operational, commercial and financial experience with multinational public corporations and financial institutions.Emany most recently served as CFO and chief operating officer at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Prior to joining Ironwood, Emany served as corporate vice president, commercial excellence and chief strategy officer of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., and as vice president of strategy, treasury and investor relations before that.Prior to Integra, Emany served in various mergers and acquisitions investment banking roles in Bank of America and BofA Securities, formerly Bank of America Merrill Lynch, for nearly a decade, culminating in his service as managing director in the mergers and acquisitions group.He also served in various other financial roles, including with Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley. Emany serves on the board of directors of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT).Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX