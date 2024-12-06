HONG KONG, Dec 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Dida Inc. ("Dida" or the "Company", Stock Code: 02559.HK) has announced a strategic partnership with JD Auto and JD Allianz Insurance, aiming to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the automotive aftermarket sector. This partnership seeks to combine the unique strengths of each company, particularly leveraging Dida's expansive carpooling user ecosystem, to innovate around customized insurance solutions and enhanced automotive aftermarket services.The integration of JD Auto's comprehensive automotive services and JD Allianz Insurance's tailored insurance offerings with Dida's carpooling operations presents significant synergistic potential. Unlike traditional collaborations centered on user acquisitions, the parties will focus on deeper engagement and delivering highly personalized, scenario-based insurance options and automotive aftermarket services to Dida's users. Dida Inc., recognized as a leading carpooling platform, boasts over 18 million certified private car owners and nearly 380 million registered users. This creates vast opportunities for automotive aftermarket services, including car maintenance, customized insurance, and sales leads for car replacements.About Dida Inc.Dida Inc. (Stock Code: 02559.HK) is a prominent technology-driven mobility platform in China, dedicated to enhancing transit capacity while minimizing environmental impact. Through its carpooling marketplace, Dida connects riders with private car owners traveling in similar directions, and offers smart taxi services to optimize efficiency in the taxi industry. The company is committed to fostering a greener, more efficient mobility ecosystem, ensuring an enjoyable travel experience for all users.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Dida Inc.'s business outlook, planned strategies, and growth trajectories. These statements are based on current information and assumptions which may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect future outcomes. Detailed information regarding these risks is available in Dida's public disclosure documents on the corporate website.Source: Dida Inc.Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.