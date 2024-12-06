Metavista3D Inc.: Metavista3D Announces Strategic Entry Into Automotive Safety Industry

Metavista3D Inc. ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") (CSE:DDD)(Frankfurt: E3T) is pleased to announce that it is actively engaging with automotive manufactures to provide innovation solutions for replacing traditional physical mirrors.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) currently requires cars to have physical mirrors in the United States, however, the automotive industry is seeking to progress into side cameras systems with driver displays to reduce drag, improve efficiency, and improve aesthetics. Depth perception is one of the many reasons why NHTSA still prefers traditional mirrors. Metavista3D's Super Multiview technology provides for enhanced 3D depth and realism of digital content display, so provides a viable alternative solution.

Metavista3D's Super Multiview technology solves the problem of "blind spots" when merging or changing lanes while driving, which is a leading cause of motor vehicle accidents. These physical mirror "blind spots" can be eliminated with Metavista3D's patented technology.

Metavista3D's CEO, Jeff Carlson, stated, "Last month, Metavista3D exhibited our innovative technologies during GITEX 2024 in the Dubai World Trade Centre. Several car manufacturer executives showed great interest in Metavista3D 's side mirror camera, rearview monitoring, and 3D instrument panel systems. We have scheduled follow-up meetings with these executives to discuss purchasing, licensing, and implementation of our technologies. The Company will provide updates on these negotiations with auto safety industry executives, and manufacturers in the upcoming weeks."

About GITEX ( www.gitex.com )

The show was launched in 1981, and running for over four decades, the GITEX brand name added the suffix 'GLOBAL' in 2022 to highlight that technology companies, startups, speakers and attendees from over 170 countries are represented.

GITEX features a large-scale government presence, with hundreds of government entities from across the region. Ministers and public sector officials present the year's major government digital initiatives, innovations and projects, and announce public and private sector tech partnerships.

About Metavista3D ( www.metavista3d.com )

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is ??a multi award-winning Swiss research and development company in pseudo-holographic display technologies. PsHolix is focused on developing next-generation AI-based displays for spatial reality without the need for the viewer to wear glasses. PsHolix's technology is protected by more than 20 patents in various jurisdictions, which form the basis for its "naked eye 3D" system, which is based on a "super multiview" technology that solves the convergence-accommodation conflict that can cause headaches and eye fatigue when viewing 3D displays for long periods of time. PsHolix's "Stereo Base Extension" technology provides more image depth. These patents, along with 6 other patent families, are the fundamental technology and processes applied in its 3D displays (pseudo-holographic displays), hardware and software that can be used in various direct-to-consumer technologies as well as cross-industry applications such as metaverse, gaming, digital signage, video conferencing, automotive (including digital 3D mirrors), defense and medical applications. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

