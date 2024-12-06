Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources to support the energy transition, announces its financial calendar 2025:

03/26/2025: Publication of annual results 2024

03/27/2025: Presentation of annual results 2024

04/30/2025: Publication of the universal registration document 2024

06/25/2025: General Meeting

09/24/2025: Publication of half-year results 2025 and half-year financial report

09/25/2025: Presentation of half-year results 2025

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the professional segment of Euronext Paris and is part of the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

