Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources, announces that its subsidiary specialising in deep geothermal drilling, Arverne Drilling Services, has obtained a score of 73/100 in its CSR assessment carried out by EcoVadis, a global benchmark for assessing sustainable development performance.

This evaluation places Arverne Drilling Services in the top 8% of companies evaluated by the platform, all sizes and sectors combined. This performance marks a significant improvement (+18 points) on the previous rating for the environment, social and human rights, ethics and responsible purchasing pillars.

With this score, Arverne Drilling Services has been awarded the Silver Medal, a distinction that recognises the company's constant efforts to anchor CSR at the heart of its strategy and activities, and to meet the industry's most demanding standards. This award completes the triple ISO certification for safety, quality and the environment obtained by Arverne Drilling Services1

Pierre Brossollet, founder and Chairman CEO of Arverne Group, stated: "This new recognition illustrates the progress made collectively by our teams in advancing our CSR commitments, in line with our Mission-driven Company approach. It rewards a committed trajectory and encourages us to further accelerate our actions to combine economic performance and positive impact."

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

1 AFNOR ISO 45001 health and safety certification, ISO 9001 quality certification and ISO 14001 environmental certification for Arverne Drilling Services' worksites, logistics base and head office obtained in November 2023

