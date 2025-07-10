Agnès Bertrand, Secretary General

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), strengthens its organization with the appointment of Agnès Bertrand as Secretary General and Grégory Van Den Perre as CEO of 2gré, the Group's subsidiary dedicated to the development of integrated geothermal solutions.

Agnès Bertrand, Secretary General of Arverne Group

Created as part of the Group's expansion and the acceleration of its industrial projects, this strategic position aims to enhance Arverne's organizational structure across the entire geothermal value chain.

In this role, Agnès Bertrand will support the Group's growth by assisting General Management in coordinating support functions, structuring governance, and effectively implementing cross-functional projects. She will also play an active role in achieving Arverne Group's commercial ambitions. She will directly oversee the Legal Department, Ethics and Compliance, Audit and Risk, CSR and Purpose-Driven Business, as well as the Board Secretariat. She will sit on the Group's Executive Committee, founded and led by Pierre Brossollet.

Agnès Bertrand brings over 25 years of experience in the energy sector to Arverne, with recognized expertise in public procurement, industrial contracts, complex structuring, governance, risk management, and project oversight.

She began her career in 1998 as a legal counsel at the Eastern Regional Office of Dalkia, part of the Vivendi Group and later Veolia Environnement. For more than 10 years, she held management positions in the Greater East region, including Legal Director and regional coordinator of the legal division for Veolia Environnement. In 2015, she became Legal Director for Energy Services and Industry at Dalkia Group. She later joined the General Secretariat and was appointed Group General Counsel at Dalkia in 2016, as well as Ethics and Compliance Director from late 2023. Agnès Bertrand holds a Master's degree in Private Law (University of Metz) and a Master's in Criminal Sciences (University of Nancy).

Grégory Van Den Perre, CEO of 2gré

Arverne Group has appointed Grégory Van Den Perre as CEO of its subsidiary 2gré, at a time when the geothermal market in France is experiencing strong acceleration.

With over 20 years of international experience in the industry, within listed companies, Grégory Van Den Perre will bring his strategic and operational expertise to support the growth of 2gré. The subsidiary's mission is to sell innovative geothermal solutions to local authorities, businesses, and industrial players across France. He will also join the Executive Committee of Arverne Group.

Grégory Van Den Perre began his career at Saint-Gobain, where he held operational roles for 10 years. He then joined Vallourec in the oilfield services sector, where he spent 11 years in roles covering management control, strategic marketing, and business unit leadership. He is a graduate engineer from École Centrale de Lyon.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

