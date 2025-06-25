Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), announces changes in its governance structure, with a reorganization of its Board of Directors' committees. This reorganization aims to strengthen the efficiency and specialization of these bodies in line with the Group's strategic priorities. As of today, the committees are composed as follows.

Xavier Caïtucoli Appointed Chairman of the Strategy and CSR Committee

Mr. Xavier Caïtucoli, Director, becomes Chairman of the Committee

Mr. Pierre Brossollet, Director

Mr. Jérôme Gouet, representative of Renault SAS, Director

Ms. Karine Mérère, representative of ADEME Investissement, Director

This committee plays a central role in defining the Group's major strategic directions, fully incorporating energy transition, innovation, and social responsibility dimensions.

Strengthening of the Audit Committee's Role

The Audit Committee, now renamed the Audit and Risk Committee, expands its scope to include risk oversight, which was previously under the purview of the Strategy Committee.

Ms. Françoise Malrieu, Independent Director, remains Chair of the Committee

Mr. Bruno Gérard, Independent Director

Both members bring strong expertise in finance, accounting, and risk management, ensuring enhanced governance in these areas.

Nominations and Remuneration Committee

Ms. Colette Lewiner, representative of Cowin and Independent Director, remains Chair of the Committee

Ms. Tiphaine Auzière, Independent Director

The committee continues its work on Board composition and remuneration policy, with a particular focus on diversity, fairness, and the pursuit of excellence in candidate profiles.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has today appointed Mr. Vladislav Tcaci, representative of Bpifrance, as non-voting board member (censeur).

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

