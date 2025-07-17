Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, ticker symbol ARVEN), an industrial player specializing in the production of renewable underground resources, announces the signing of a contribution agreement with Hydro Energy Invest AS (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Norsk Hydro group) to strengthen its stake in the capital of its subsidiary Lithium de France, which will reach 73.5% upon completion of the contribution.

On July 17, 2025, Arverne Group and Hydro Energy Invest AS signed a contribution agreement under which Hydro Energy Invest AS will contribute its 474,753 shares in Lithium de France to Arverne Group in exchange for newly issued shares in Arverne Group.

This transaction will be carried out through the issuance of 2,232,288 new Arverne Group shares to Hydro Energy Invest AS for a value of €22,322,880, representing an Arverne Group share value of €10.00 €.

Hydro Energy Invest AS will have the right to request the appointment of an observer to the Arverne Group board of directors for as long as Hydro Energy Invest AS holds at least 5% of the Arverne Group share capital.

The agreement provides for a commitment by Hydro Energy Invest AS to retain its Arverne Group shares until the earlier of the date of completion of a significant capital increase by Arverne Group and a period of 18 months from the date of completion of the contribution.

The completion of the contribution remains subject to customary conditions precedent for this type of transaction, including the submission by one or more contribution auditors of a report on the valuation of the contributions and the fairness of the exchange ratio. Completion is expected as soon as possible and no later than October 2025.

Investors are invited to refer to the 2024 universal registration document available at www.arverne.earth and in particular to the risk factors in section 03.

Next event: 2025 half-year results, September 24, 2025

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in the development of underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local, renewable energy that contributes to the prosperity of the regions. As an integrated industrial player, from exploration and drilling to production and sales to end users, Arverne Group is positioned across the entire value chain with the aim of becoming the French leader in geothermal energy and its derivative products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has organized the development of its activities around several subsidiaries, the main ones being Lithium de France (extraction and sale of geothermal heat and lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), and Arverne Drilling Services, which operates the drilling.

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, ticker symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

About Lithium de France

Lithium de France, a subsidiary of Arverne Group, is a French pioneer in low-carbon geothermal heat and lithium. Founded in 2020, Lithium de France's mission is to accelerate the energy transition by supplying heat to businesses, farmers, and local authorities and producing lithium for electric mobility. Lithium de France is an innovative leader based in Haguenau, in northern Alsace.

www.lithiumdefrance.com

About Hydro

Hydro is a leading company in the field of aluminum and renewable energy that develops businesses and partnerships for a more sustainable future. It employs 32,000 people in more than 140 locations and 42 countries.

