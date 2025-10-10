Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces the closing of the transaction contemplated by the contribution agreement signed with Hydro Energy Invest AS. This transaction increases Arverne Group's stake in its subsidiary Lithium de France.

In this context, Hydro Energy Invest AS transfers its 474,753 Lithium de France shares to Arverne Group. In return, 2,232,288 new Arverne Group shares are issued to Hydro Energy Invest AS, with a value of €22,322,880, representing an Arverne Group share value of €10.00.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, Hydro Energy Invest AS will have the right to request the appointment of an observer to the Arverne board of directors for as long as Hydro Energy Invest AS holds at least 5% of Arverne Group share capital. Hydro Energy Invest AS is committed to retain its Arverne Group shares until the earlier of the date of completion of a significant capital increase by Arverne Group and a period of 18 months from the date of completion of the contribution.

Pierre Brossollet, founder and CEO of Arverne: "By increasing its stake in Lithium de France, Arverne is strengthening its position as France's leading supplier of geothermal solutions, including critical metals contained in brines. I am delighted to welcome our partner Hydro Energy Invest AS as a new Arverne's shareholder, to combine our expertise to promote the development of sustainable energies."

Settlement-Delivery

The admission of the New Shares to trading on the Euronext Paris market is completed on October 6, 2025 and the settlement and delivery on October 10, 2025.

The New Shares are immediately assimilated to the Company's existing shares and are traded on the same listing line as the latter under the same ISIN code: FR001400JWR8 Ticker symbol: ARVEN.

Upon settlement and delivery, the Company's share capital will amount to four hundred and twenty thousand seven hundred and sixty euros and eighty-one cents (€420,760.81). It is divided into forty-two million seventy-six thousand eighty-one (42,076,081) shares with a par value of €0.01 each, fully paid up including thirty-seven million twenty-eight thousand three hundred and five (37,028,305) Common Shares.

Impact of the transaction on the shareholding structure of Arverne Group

Following the issue of 2,232,288 new shares and to the Company's knowledge, the share capital is distributed as follows:

Shareholders Ordinary shares Founder's

Shares Total shares % of share capital Shares with

voting rights % voting rights Arosco 8 426 831 8 426 831 20.03% 8 426 831 22.76% Other former partners of Arverne Group SAS 6 095 795 6 095 795 14.49% 6 095 795 16.46% Former partners of Arverne Group SAS 14 522 626 14 522 626 34.52% 14 522 626 39.22% Crescendissimo SAS

& Crescend'Green 1 482 062 1 455 901 2 937 963 6.98% 1 482 062 4.00% Schuman Invest 468 947 1 455 901 1 924 848 4.57% 468 947 1.27% Eiffel Essentiel SLP 2 689 178 1 455 901 4 145 079 9.85% 2 689 178 7.26% Founders of SPAC Transition 4 640 187 4 367 703 9 007 890 21.41% 4 640 187 12.53% ADEME Investissement SAS 3 558 358 340 037 3 898 395 9.27% 3 558 358 9.61% Renault SAS 2 944 736 340 037 3 284 773 7.81% 2 944 736 7.95% Hydro Energy Invest AS 2 232 288 2 232 288 5.31% 2 232 288 6.03% Bpifrance 1 709 740 1 709 740 4.06% 1 709 740 4.62% Free float 7 420 370 7 410 870 17.61% 7 420 870 20.04% Total 37 028 305 5 047 776 42 076 081 100.00% 37 028 305 100.00%

Impact of the transaction on Lithium de France's shareholding structure

Arverne Group now holds 73.8% of the capital, Equinor Ventures 24.4% and management 1.8%.

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

About Hydro

Hydro is a leading company in the field of aluminum and renewable energy that develops businesses and partnerships for a more sustainable future. It employs 32,000 people in more than 140 locations and 42 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251010591291/en/

Contacts:

Media relations: communication@arverne.earth arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth