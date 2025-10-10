Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, publishes information relating to the total number of voting rights and the number of shares in its share capital at September 30, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code.

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights 09/30/2025 42 076 081 Number of theoretical voting rights: 42 076 081 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 37 028 305

Excluding class A2, A3 and A4 preference shares and treasury shares with no voting rights

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251010430024/en/

Contacts:

Media relations: communication@arverne.earth arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth