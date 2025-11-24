Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces the start of drilling of the first geothermal doublet1 at the Schwabwiller site in Alsace.

In accordance with the established schedule, following site preparation work, Arverne's teams are beginning drilling operations. On the surface, the two wells will be spaced 10 meters apart and will gradually move further apart to reach a spacing of 1 kilometer at a depth of 2,400 meters.

These initial drillings will confirm the flow rate, temperature, and lithium content of the geothermal fluid at this site. This phase will be crucial for collecting data that will help refine geological models and adapt technical protocols.

The Lithium de France project will actively contribute to the energy transition by providing carbon-free geothermal heat to businesses, farms, and local communities in northern Alsace via a short supply chain. The geothermal brines, rich in critical metals, will also be used to produce low-carbon lithium to support electric mobility.

Overall, this project will enhance the attractiveness of the region and generate nearly 200 direct jobs2 in the area. By exploiting geothermal heat, it will contribute to the decarbonization of the region and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% compared to natural gas heating3. The geothermal lithium produced will have a reduced environmental footprint, with approximately 70% less CO2 emissions compared to the lithium currently available on the market4

Drilling operations for the first doublet of the Lithium de France project will take place over a period of seven months and will contribute to gross business volume in 2025 and 2026. Arverne confirms and clarifies its 2025 forecasts, with gross activity volume expected to be between €25 million and €27 million, representing an increase of +45% to +55% compared to 2024.

Pierre Brossollet, founder and CEO of Arverne, said: "This milestone crowns five years of intense effort and marks a major step forward in the industrialization of the unprecedented Lithium de France project. By combining geothermal heat and sustainable lithium extraction in Europe, this project embodies a new era of energy sovereignty and reindustrialization for our country. This success is a testament to the ongoing commitment of our teams and the renewed confidence of our shareholders. It brings us closer to the final investment decision, an essential step in realizing our ambitions."

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

1 Geothermal doublet: a production well and a reinjection well

2 Source: Lithium de France study

3 Source: METHODOLOGICAL GUIDE National Survey of District Heating and Cooling Networks 2025 FEDENE

4 Source: results of the PFS Lithium de France study and EcoInvent database

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251124873358/en/

Contacts:

Media relations: communication@arverne.earth arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor relations: investor.relations@arverne.earth