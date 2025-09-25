Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions, announces the publication of its 2025 half-yearly financial report filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on September 25, 2025.

It is available to the public under the conditions set out in the regulations in force and can be consulted on the Arverne Group website (www.arverne.earth) and on the AMF website (http://amf-france.org).

This Report includes:

The activity report for the first half of 2025,

The condensed consolidated half-year financial statements as of June 30, 2025,

The Statutory Auditors' report on the half-year financial information,

The certification of the Half-Year Financial Report

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.

It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.

www.arverne.earth

